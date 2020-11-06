Indonesian man, 78, marries woman, 17, ends up in divorce after 22 days

A 78-year-old Indonesian man made news recently with his marriage with a 17-year-old woman.

Abah Sarna from Subang, Indonesia, married 17-year-old Noni Novita Handayani on Oct. 9, 2020.

Their marriage was reported widely in the region, but sadly, it only lasted for 22 days.

Woman's parents believe the man can provide a blissful life

According to local media Tribun News, the man gave a dowry worth Rp10,000,000 (S$921).

That included two lorries full of items such as a washing machine, furniture, and a Honda PCX motorcycle.

Noni's parents were reportedly supportive of the marriage as they thought the man could provide their daughter a blissful life.

Noni even said that she wished to have a child soon with Abah Sarna.

Abah Sarna was said to own a big plot of paddy field and his first wife had died seven years ago.

He has one child from that first marriage.

Divorced in 22 days

In less than a month's time, the couple was reported to have filed a divorce.

The divorce was initiated by Abah Sarna's side on Oct. 30 and it came as a shock to Noni's family.

While Noni's family is okay with the huge age gap, Abah Sarna's family took issue with Noni's age.

According to Tribun News, Abah Sarna did not want a divorce himself but he had to do so because his family objected to the marriage.

It was reported that Abah Sarna's family was not aware that Noni was only 17 years old prior to the wedding.

They disapproved of the marriage because of Noni's young age.

While Abah Sarna has divorced Noni, he said he will not take back the dowry from her.

Top image via Tribun News/YouTube