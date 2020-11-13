Jail for former S'pore national team & Tampines Rovers player who molested woman & sucked her fingers

After a night out with his Tinder date and her friend, a former Singaporean national team football player, proceeded to molest one of the women.

On Friday (Nov. 13), Mohammad Imran Sahib Mohamed Ibrahim Sahib was given a total sentence of 18 weeks and a S$1,000 fine for two charges of outrage of modesty and a third charge of using criminal force.

The Straits Times reported that Imran — a married father of three — had been out clubbing with a woman he met on Tinder and one of her female friends in 2018.

After their night out, he offered to drive both women home.

Undeterred by the woman's rejections

Court documents seen by Mothership state that the 38-year-old's first offence took place in the car park outside the club when he grabbed his date's friend and kissed her on the lips.

Shocked, she pushed him away immediately.

Later on, after Imran had dropped off his Tinder date and was alone in the car with the other woman, he grabbed the woman's inner thigh over her skirt.

Once again, the woman pushed his hand away, though Imran responded by touching the woman's inner thigh again, this time under the skirt.

According to ST, the incident ended with Imran stopping the car by the roadside to relieve himself, giving the woman an opportunity to escape.

The last charge for criminal force involved Imran grabbing the woman's hand and sucking on her fingers.

In her submissions, Deputy Public Prosecutor Chee Ee Ling wrote that the woman walked bare-foot for 25 minutes back to her friend's house.

Since the ordeal, she'd suffered from nightmares of being raped, dreamt of committing suicide, and has experienced "trust issues" whenever travelling via a ride-hail app.

Imran will appeal his conviction

Imran — who played for a number of Singaporean professional football teams, including a six-year stint at Tampines Rovers — denied molesting the woman and claimed that she had consumed drugs, reported ST.

She had purportedly been acting "strangely" and shouting at strangers throughout the night.

Despite his defence, Imran was sentenced to six weeks in jail for the first charge of outrage of modesty, and 18 weeks for the second.

The sentences will run concurrently, meaning he will in practice serve a total of 18 weeks.

For using criminal force on the woman, he was fined S$1,000.

According to ST, Imran intends to appeal his conviction and sentence. His bail was set at S$15,000.

For each count of molestation, an offender can be jailed up to two years and fined or caned.

