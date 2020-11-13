BMW makes illegal U-turn in front of 4 Traffic Police officers at Jalan Anak Bukit

A BMW driver in Singapore either has lousy situational awareness, or otherwise, immense testicular fortitude.

A video put up on Nov. 12, 2020 showed a BMW making an illegal U-turn at Jalan Anak Bukit -- right in front of four Traffic Police on motorcycles.

What was wrong

The BMW was not on the right-most lane when making the U-turn.

Vehicles on the second right-most lane that the BMW was on should be turning into the slip road leading to the Pan Island Expressway.

Can the Traffic Police do anything?

The Traffic Police on their motorcycles were on the second right-most lane. They were turning into the slip road leading to the PIE.

For them to pursue the BMW by changing direction at the last second would have been dangerous.

But Traffic Police in Singapore are obliged to act in accordance to the law.

If they see any violations, they can still take action subsequently.

You can check out this video about what a Traffic Police does:

The driver can be reported by others via the I-Witness portal as well.

