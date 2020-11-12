IKEA S'pore selling live Christmas trees for S$59 & S$79, will have new festive menu in Dec. 2020

Christmas is on its way and if you're looking to spruce up your home for the festive holiday, IKEA Singapore has some items you might want to check out.

Live Christmas trees

The home furnishings giant will be selling live Christmas trees as part of its limited VINTER collection.

The trees come in two sizes, 1.6m and 2m tall, and cost S$59 and S$79 respectively.

Live Christmas trees will be available in in-store from end-November onwards.

The trees can be purchased with a S$20 tree base.

With every purchase of a live tree, shoppers get a S$25 IKEA voucher which can be used from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31, 2021.

In the meantime, shoppers can pick up some Christmas tree decorations — a decorative bauble set with 20 baubles costs S$19.90.

If live Christmas trees aren't your thing, IKEA sells artificial Christmas trees in four different sizes, which you can find here.

Holiday home furnishings

The VINTER range also includes Christmas-themed kitchenware and furnishings such as:

Tablecloth (S$22.90)

2020 bottle with stopper (S$2.90)

Bowl (S$7.90)

Wall decoration (S$14.90)

Festive food

Ikea also has a new festive Christmas menu for those looking for a holiday feast.

Several food items will be specially available from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31 at IKEA restaurants, while stocks last.

These include the Chicken leg with red cabbage and lingonberry sauce (S$9) and Christmas ham platter (S$6)

For dessert, customers can try the mini log cake (S$3.50) as well.

Those looking to feast in the comfort of their home can also take home an 800g dark chocolate log cake ($26.90) or 700g red velvet log cake ($28.90).

The cakes will be available at the Swedish Food Market from Dec. 1 to Dec. 25 while stocks last.

Top photo from IKEA Singapore