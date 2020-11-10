Back

Remains of body found under bridge along Kallang Bahru, police investigating

😨

Zhangxin Zheng | November 10, 2020, 05:42 PM

A migrant worker accidentally stumbled upon some bones under a bridge along Kallang Bahru on Nov. 9 afternoon.

He then uncovered more bones, appearing to be of a human's, buried under the bridge.

Sensing something amiss, he alerted the police, Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao reported.

Wanbao reported that over 10 police officers and four police vehicles were on site for several hours.

The police also did a search down the Kallang River till around 9pm.

On Nov. 10 noon, the police returned to the scene to continue their investigation.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police confirmed that they were alerted to remains of a body believed to be that of a human found at the said location at around 5:30pm on Nov. 9.

Preliminary investigations do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

