New 'Castle of Magical Dreams' opening at Hong Kong Disneyland on Nov. 21, 2020

New centrepiece.

Mandy How | November 05, 2020, 01:36 PM

The Castle of Magical Dreams will open at Hong Kong Disneyland on Nov. 21, 2020 to mark its 15th anniversary.

Photo via Hong Kong Disneyland

Photo via Hong Kong Disneyland

Inspired by 13 Disney princesses and heroines, it replaces the Sleeping Beauty Castle as the theme park's centrepiece.

Each of its towers and spires will feature patterns, textures, colours, and ornamentation unique to each story, Hong Kong Disneyland added.

Photo via Hong Kong Disneyland

Photo via Hong Kong Disneyland

This is the first time that an existing castle has undergone such a grand transformation, according to Disney.

For the occasion, guests can visit the “Building a Dream: The Magic Behind a Disney Castle” exhibition to find out how the castle has been reimagined, from its concept to design development and building techniques.

Photo via Hong Kong Disneyland

Photo via Hong Kong Disneyland

Top image via Hong Kong Disneyland

