Back

2 mains/dishes for S$10 nett at Hong Kong Sheng Kee Dessert S'pore from Nov. 23-26, 2020

The eatery is having a promotion as part of its 10-year anniversary.

Fasiha Nazren | Sponsored | November 21, 2020, 12:57 PM

Events

Gong Cha & Häagen-Dazs Bubble Tea Float

17 November 2020 - 23 November 2020

With a well-established presence in Singapore, F&B chain Hong Kong Sheng Kee Dessert

offers Hong Kong-style desserts, snacks, as well as noodles and rice dishes.

This year, the eatery is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Singapore.

To share the celebration with everyone else, Hong Kong Sheng Kee Dessert will be offering some promotions, as well as launching a new menu.

Mala soup option, golden fried rice & more

The eatery is refreshing their menu with eleven new items, notably with mala and fried rice

options.

Here’s a look at some of the new items on the menu:

1) Luncheon Meat and Egg Mala Soup Noodle (S$7.50)

Photo from Hong Kong Sheng Kee Dessert.

This new item is a spicy twist to a typical comfort meal.

This dish includes slices of luncheon meat, enoki mushrooms as well as a whole fried egg all in

a bowl of mala spice blend soup.

2) Seafood Mala Soup Noodle (S$9.90)

Photo from Hong Kong Sheng Kee Dessert.

Another mala soup option, this dish includes shrimps, squid, scallops, fish slices and egg noodles in a bowl of mala spice blend soup.

3) Sliced Pork Belly Mala Soup noodle (S$8.30)

Photo from Hong Kong Sheng Kee Dessert.

If seafood or luncheon meat isn’t your thing, there is also the pork belly version.

This dish includes sliced pork belly, enoki mushrooms and egg noodles in a bowl of mala spice blend soup.

4) Sheng Kee Golden Fried Rice (S$7.90)

Photo from Hong Kong Sheng Kee Dessert.

In case spicy food isn’t your thing, there is also the new Sheng Kee Golden Fried Rice.

The dish includes succulent shrimp pieces and diced char siew.

5) Braised Pork Rib Dry Noodle (S$7.30)

Photo from Hong Kong Sheng Kee Dessert.

This dish features egg noodles topped with flavourful braised pork ribs.

6) Steamed Chicken Feet (S$3.60)

Photo from Hong Kong Sheng Kee Dessert.

If mains are not enough to satiate your hunger, you can also try the steamed chicken feet.

7) Steamed Pork Rib with Black Bean Sauce (S$3.90)

Photo from Hong Kong Sheng Kee Dessert.

Or indulge in this classic dim sum dish consisting of tender pork ribs covered in savoury black bean sauce.

8) Prawn Paste Chicken Mid Wing (S$5.30)

Photo from Hong Kong Sheng Kee Dessert.

Last but not least, is the prawn paste chicken.

Each serving comes with four mid wings.

However, you can always return to the eatery’s classic menu.

One of the more popular dishes includes their Signature HK Wanton Noodle (S$6.90).

Photo from Hong Kong Sheng Kee Dessert.

This noodle dish consists of springy egg noodles imported from Hong Kong, Choy Sum, as well as premium Kurobuta pork and fresh prawn wanton, all in a comforting broth of their secret recipe Jinhua ham soup.

Any two dishes for S$10

From Nov. 23 to 26, Hong Kong Sheng Kee Dessert is offering any two new mains for S$10 nett.

Photo from Hong Kong Sheng Kee Dessert.

This dine-in promotion is only for the new dishes as well as the Signature HK Wanton Noodle.

The offer also comes with free flow of mango pomelo sago.

Customers will have to flash the deal to redeem the promotion.

It will be available at all 13 Hong Kong Sheng Kee Dessert outlets and Sheng Kee Noodle House Tiong Bahru Plaza.

More information on this promotion can be found here.

Top image from Hong Kong Sheng Kee Dessert Singapore.

This sponsored article is brought to you by Hong Kong Sheng Kee Dessert Singapore.

S'pore-Hong Kong air travel bubble to proceed, Covid-19 PCR test now required on arrival in S'pore

This will take effect on Nov. 22.

November 21, 2020, 12:05 PM

Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for Covid-19

The latest Covid-19 infected person associated with President Donald Trump.

November 21, 2020, 11:37 AM

New Lornie Nature Corridor part of 10km stretch linking Central Catchment Nature Reserve & Botanic Gardens

More greenery.

November 21, 2020, 11:05 AM

7 of the most Instagrammable spots to visit in S'pore this Christmas 2020

So. many. photo. ops.

November 21, 2020, 11:01 AM

High rental costs & crowded homes: Why some newlyweds don't live together until BTO flat ready

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

November 21, 2020, 10:29 AM

M'sian woman, 20, allegedly committed suicide after suffering from workplace abuse at S'pore eye therapy firm

MOM is investigating the matter.

November 21, 2020, 08:53 AM

Happy customer reviews pros & cons of new S'pore car rental Shariot with prices from S$1/hour

Glowing review.

November 21, 2020, 05:03 AM

Renowned S'porean conservation scientist, Koh Lian Pin, added to Emerging Stronger Taskforce

Sustainability is one of the key growth areas of Singapore's future economy.

November 21, 2020, 12:57 AM

One dorm cluster closed, six more Covid-19 cases discharged on Nov. 20

One patient is in critical condition since yesterday (Nov.19).

November 20, 2020, 10:18 PM

S'pore & Hong Kong governments in 'close contact' on whether air travel bubble will proceed

Close contact.

November 20, 2020, 10:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.