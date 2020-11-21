2 mains/dishes for S$10 nett at Hong Kong Sheng Kee Dessert S'pore from Nov. 23-26, 2020

With a well-established presence in Singapore, F&B chain Hong Kong Sheng Kee Dessert

offers Hong Kong-style desserts, snacks, as well as noodles and rice dishes.

This year, the eatery is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Singapore.

To share the celebration with everyone else, Hong Kong Sheng Kee Dessert will be offering some promotions, as well as launching a new menu.

Mala soup option, golden fried rice & more

The eatery is refreshing their menu with eleven new items, notably with mala and fried rice

options.

Here’s a look at some of the new items on the menu:

1) Luncheon Meat and Egg Mala Soup Noodle (S$7.50)

This new item is a spicy twist to a typical comfort meal.

This dish includes slices of luncheon meat, enoki mushrooms as well as a whole fried egg all in

a bowl of mala spice blend soup.

2) Seafood Mala Soup Noodle (S$9.90)

Another mala soup option, this dish includes shrimps, squid, scallops, fish slices and egg noodles in a bowl of mala spice blend soup.

3) Sliced Pork Belly Mala Soup noodle (S$8.30)

If seafood or luncheon meat isn’t your thing, there is also the pork belly version.

This dish includes sliced pork belly, enoki mushrooms and egg noodles in a bowl of mala spice blend soup.

4) Sheng Kee Golden Fried Rice (S$7.90)

In case spicy food isn’t your thing, there is also the new Sheng Kee Golden Fried Rice.

The dish includes succulent shrimp pieces and diced char siew.

5) Braised Pork Rib Dry Noodle (S$7.30)

This dish features egg noodles topped with flavourful braised pork ribs.

6) Steamed Chicken Feet (S$3.60)

If mains are not enough to satiate your hunger, you can also try the steamed chicken feet.

7) Steamed Pork Rib with Black Bean Sauce (S$3.90)

Or indulge in this classic dim sum dish consisting of tender pork ribs covered in savoury black bean sauce.

8) Prawn Paste Chicken Mid Wing (S$5.30)

Last but not least, is the prawn paste chicken.

Each serving comes with four mid wings.

However, you can always return to the eatery’s classic menu.

One of the more popular dishes includes their Signature HK Wanton Noodle (S$6.90).

This noodle dish consists of springy egg noodles imported from Hong Kong, Choy Sum, as well as premium Kurobuta pork and fresh prawn wanton, all in a comforting broth of their secret recipe Jinhua ham soup.

Any two dishes for S$10

From Nov. 23 to 26, Hong Kong Sheng Kee Dessert is offering any two new mains for S$10 nett.

This dine-in promotion is only for the new dishes as well as the Signature HK Wanton Noodle.

The offer also comes with free flow of mango pomelo sago.

Customers will have to flash the deal to redeem the promotion.

It will be available at all 13 Hong Kong Sheng Kee Dessert outlets and Sheng Kee Noodle House Tiong Bahru Plaza.

More information on this promotion can be found here.

Top image from Hong Kong Sheng Kee Dessert Singapore.

This sponsored article is brought to you by Hong Kong Sheng Kee Dessert Singapore.