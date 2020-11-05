Back

39-year-old Hong Kong woman who abused boyfriend says she was 'dissatisfied' with sex life

Multiple instances of abuse.

Tanya Ong | November 05, 2020, 11:54 AM

A woman in Hong Kong has been sentenced to a jail term of three years and five months for abusing her 32-year-old boyfriend.

The pair had met through a speed dating event, and subsequently got together.

Multiple instances of abuse

8 World News reported that between the period of May to August 2018, Mai Kai Qing had abused her boyfriend, including using a hair dryer to burn his genitals until it blistered, and picking at the scabs.

She also used hot water to scald his thigh, and knocked his head against a wall.

The doctor who treated the victim for the burns on his genitals testified in court, Taiwan Apple Daily reported, claiming that the woman said he was "accidentally scalded".

The doctor also added that Mai had asked the doctor for his advice on when her boyfriend could have sex again.

The man proposed in June 2018, but Mai's father was against their relationship.

Woman claimed she was not satisfied by their sex life

According to another report by Taiwan Apple Daily, Mai told the court that she had "never been satisfied" by their sex life.

She explained that her boyfriend would "become soft after a few seconds, or at longest, only a few minutes" when he used a condom.

Mai said that she would feel very upset when her boyfriend was unable to sustain an erection, which also led to him feeling upset by the entire turn of events.

Despite everything, she had claimed to "love him a lot", adding: "If he can't do it, then he can't do it."

Mental health issues

It revealed in court that Mai had been affected by the media reports and had to see a psychiatrist. She reportedly made plans to kill herself in late-2019.

However, the judge said that although she had suicidal tendencies, the medical team believes that she is not suffering from any psychiatric disorders.

They advised her to undergo counselling to help her better cope with stress.

The court also found that she showed no remorse for her actions, according to 8 World News.

Top photo via Taiwan & HK Apple Daily.

