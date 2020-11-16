Back

Up to 45% off HK Disneyland hotels from Nov. 19 to Dec. 4, bookings valid until Sep. 2021

Stay at the happiest place on earth.

Fasiha Nazren | November 16, 2020, 12:04 PM

Singapore and Hong Kong will start their air travel bubble on Nov. 22, which is great news for wanderlust-ridden Singaporeans.

And if you haven't planned on an itinerary, here's something you might want to consider.

Hong Kong Disneyland is offering a Black Friday flash sale for its hotels.

Guests can get up to 45 per cent off on the Standard Rooms and Sea View Rooms for two-night stays and above.

This offer is valid for the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel or the Disney Explorers Lodge.

Here's what the rooms look like:

Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel

Photo courtesy of Hong Kong Disneyland.

Standard Room

The Standard Room features the view of either the garden or landscape.

Each room has either two double beds or one king bed.

Photo from Hong Kong Disneyland's website.

Photo from Hong Kong Disneyland's website.

Photo from Hong Kong Disneyland's website.

The flexible rate is around HK$1,600 (S$277.68) per night excluding prevailing taxes.

With the flash sale discount, it will cost about S$152.71 per night.

Sea View Room

As the name suggests, the Sea View Room features a view of the sea.

This room only has two double beds.

Photo from Hong Kong Disneyland's website.

Photo from Hong Kong Disneyland's website.

Photo from Hong Kong Disneyland's website.

Photo from Hong Kong Disneyland's website.

The flexible rate is around HK$1,800 (S$312.37) per night excluding prevailing taxes.

With the flash sale discount, it will cost about S$171.80 per night.

Disney Explorers Lodge

Photo courtesy of Hong Kong Disneyland.

Standard Room

The Standard Room features the view of either the garden or landscape.

Each room has two queen beds.

Photo from Hong Kong Disneyland's website.

Photo from Hong Kong Disneyland's website.

The flexible rate is around HK$1,400 (S$242.95) per night excluding prevailing taxes.

With the flash sale discount, it will cost about S$133.62 per night.

Sea View Room

As the name suggests, the Sea View Room features views of the sea.

Each room has two queen beds.

Photo from Hong Kong Disneyland's website.

Photo from Hong Kong Disneyland's website.

Photo from Hong Kong Disneyland's website.

The flexible rate is around HK$1,700 (S$295.01) per night excluding prevailing taxes.

With the flash sale discount, it will cost about S$162.23 per night.

Valid for stays from Jan. 3, 2021

The flash sale will happen from Nov. 19 to Dec. 4, 2020.

The bookings, however, will be valid for the travel window from Jan. 3 to Sep. 29, 2021.

The last check-out date is on Oct. 1, 2021.

Each eligible guest is entitled to reserve up to one room with the same check-in and check-out dates.

While all the rooms can accommodate up to four persons, an extra charge of HK$200 (S$34.71) per person per night applies to the third and fourth guests aged 12 or above staying in the same hotel room.

Bookings can be made via the following websites:

Guests can cancel or amend the reservation at least seven days prior to the hotel room check-in.

Safety measures

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hong Kong Disneyland has implemented enhanced health and safety measures.

Photo courtesy of Hong Kong Disneyland.

This includes:

  • Temperature screening

  • Enforced social distancing and wearing of face masks

  • Capacity control and use of floor markers

  • Provision of hand sanitiser dispensers throughout the resort

  • Increased frequency of cleaning and disinfection

  • Enabling of contactless or cashless payments

    Top image courtesy of Hong Kong Disneyland.

