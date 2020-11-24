Back

73 new Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong, situation worsening, govt says

Another wave possibly.

Belmont Lay | November 24, 2020, 03:10 AM

Events

Shopee 11.11 Sale

24 November 2020 - 24 November 2020

Hong Kong reported 73 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, with the government warning the epidemic in the city is rapidly worsening.

This was the highest daily number of new Covid-19 cases in the city in about three months.

A rise in asymptomatic infections has been linked to "silent transmission chains".

Spike a concern

Hong Kong's daily Covid-19 numbers have been mostly in single digits or low double digits in recent weeks.

This spike is worrying as it signals an onslaught of new cases that could overwhelm the city trying to regain a sense of normalcy and revive its ailing economy.

Hong Kong has recorded 5,702 Covid-19 cases and 108 deaths.

In September, the government had started to ease restrictions on dining, sports facilities and theme parks after a mass testing programme organised by the Chinese government.

Linked to dance clubs

Mobile testing stations have been set up in several districts after many of the latest cases are linked to dance clubs.

The government has appealed to residents in affected areas to take a Covid-19 test to help contain the outbreak.

"The local epidemic situation is worsening rapidly," the government said in a statement.

"Some of the confirmed cases are asymptomatic and this has indicated the existence of many silent transmission chains in the community."

A travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore that was supposed to launch on Nov. 22 has been postponed for two weeks due to the spike in Covid-19 cases.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photo via Unsplash

Organiser responds after therapy horse petting sessions at ION Orchard store draw flak

The therapy horses often visit schools, nursing homes and hospitals.

November 24, 2020, 12:51 PM

Biden picks former secretary of state John Kerry as climate envoy

This is the first time that the U.S. government will have an official dedicated to climate change.

November 24, 2020, 12:44 PM

S$100 SingapoRediscovers vouchers from separate individuals cannot be combined for single purchase

Not allowed.

November 24, 2020, 12:32 PM

S$2 million increase in money cheated through WhatsApp, Facebook & Instagram scams for 1st half of 2020

The cons typically involved the scammers impersonating the victim's friends.

November 24, 2020, 12:03 PM

S'pore woman, 30, allegedly locked out of home by dad if she's not home by 7pm

If she tried to enter after 7pm, both her and her mother would be scolded.

November 24, 2020, 11:41 AM

M'sia reports record 1,884 new Covid-19 cases in 1 day, highest ever

Another wave.

November 24, 2020, 01:23 AM

Covid-19: 4 more discharged from hospitals, no new places visited by infectious cases in S'pore

Today's update in full.

November 23, 2020, 11:27 PM

Famous Kyoto fire ramen opens at Cineleisure Orchard on Nov. 24, 1-for-1 ramen Nov. 27-29

Feel the heat.

November 23, 2020, 11:17 PM

Feeling 'heat & anger': EDB chief opens up about recent mental health struggle

He says that it's OK not to be OK.

November 23, 2020, 09:12 PM

YouTuber who raised over S$20,000 after lawyer's letter from Leap Vista explains what money will be used for

An update for his backers.

November 23, 2020, 08:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.