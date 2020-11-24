73 new Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong, situation worsening, govt says

Hong Kong reported 73 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, with the government warning the epidemic in the city is rapidly worsening.

This was the highest daily number of new Covid-19 cases in the city in about three months.

A rise in asymptomatic infections has been linked to "silent transmission chains".

Spike a concern

Hong Kong's daily Covid-19 numbers have been mostly in single digits or low double digits in recent weeks.

This spike is worrying as it signals an onslaught of new cases that could overwhelm the city trying to regain a sense of normalcy and revive its ailing economy.

Hong Kong has recorded 5,702 Covid-19 cases and 108 deaths.

In September, the government had started to ease restrictions on dining, sports facilities and theme parks after a mass testing programme organised by the Chinese government.

Linked to dance clubs

Mobile testing stations have been set up in several districts after many of the latest cases are linked to dance clubs.

The government has appealed to residents in affected areas to take a Covid-19 test to help contain the outbreak.

"The local epidemic situation is worsening rapidly," the government said in a statement.

"Some of the confirmed cases are asymptomatic and this has indicated the existence of many silent transmission chains in the community."

A travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore that was supposed to launch on Nov. 22 has been postponed for two weeks due to the spike in Covid-19 cases.

Top photo via Unsplash