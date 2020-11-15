Hong Kong govt tightens Covid-19 measures, 'invisible spreaders' may lead to 4th wave

Hong Kong Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan Siu-chee warns that fourth wave of Covid-19 outbreak might hit the city earlier than expected.

The government has therefore tightened safe distancing measures in the community and urged the public to be vigilant following a spike in Covid-19 cases recently.

Fears over new wave of Covid-19 outbreak

As of Nov. 15 noon, Hong Kong reportedly has 14 new cases, with one being an unlinked case in the community.

Over the past few days, the majority of the new cases are imported.

However, the increasing number of unlinked cases in the community over the past week presents a worrying trend.

Chan said in her blog post that there are "invisible spreaders" in the community and cautioned that the new virus strain will be more contagious.

David Hui Shu-cheong, a professor of respiratory medicine at Chinese University and government advisor on the Covid-19 pandemic, said that the number of cases with no clear source of infection in various districts can potentially lead to an outbreak again.

That's similar to how the third wave of the outbreak occurred in Hong Kong, Hui explained.

Implementing more stringent Covid-19 measures

To curb the spread of Covid-19, the Hong Kong government announced on Nov. 14 that it will step up its safe distancing measures.

Some of these measures include:

Businesses selling food and drinks to close by midnight Nightlife businesses and swimming pools can only accommodate up to 50 per cent of the original capacity Maximum of two people allowed to sit together at one table at bars and pubs Maximum of four people to be seated at one table at other F&B businesses Mandatory to wear masks when exercising indoors, such as public skating rinks Limiting four people to one room at hotels and guesthouses, all guests must register details with operators All gatherings continue to have a limit of four people only

These measures will kick start on Nov. 16 and will last for 11 days until Nov. 26.

It is also mandatory for "high-risk groups" such as those working in premises with an outbreak of cases to undergo Covid-19 testing from Nov. 15.

The government said it will review various measures according to the development of the Covid-19 situation.

