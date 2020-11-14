Hong Kong actor Savio Tsang passes away at 58

Veteran Hong Kong actor Savio Tsang has passed away at the age of 58, days after news broke that his health had taken a turn for the worse.

Chinese media reported that the late actor was diagnosed with lung cancer at the beginning of this year.

Tsang was reportedly admitted to Tseung Kwan O Hospital in Hong Kong on November 10. Two days later, his condition allegedly took a turn for the worse, according to HK01.

Hong Kong actress Candy Man confirmed Tsang's passing in a Facebook post:

"I worked with you in your debut series. When we met the last time, didn't we agree that we will collaborate again? Wishing you well in heaven above."

In 2019, after appearing thinner than usual, Tsang shared that he had some problems with his pulmonary (relating to the lungs) immune system. Reportedly , his condition could only be controlled with medication. He started to limit his public appearances.

TVB revealed that Tsang requested a reduced workload last year, and offered to work on a part-time basis. However, in October this year, he decided not to renew his contract.

Tsang was last seen in public on February 16 by a reporter who waited at his apartment block. He was reportedly wrapped tightly in layers and walked slowly.

His last public appearance as an artiste was on November 22, 2019, where he did some filming with other actors for TVB's variety show "Cantopop At 50".

Popular Hong Kong crime thriller drama "Line Walker 3" is the last show which Tsang starred in.

Top images via 38jiejie.com and chinese.ent.share/Instagram.