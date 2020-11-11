S$265++ stay at Hilton S'pore comes with steak dinner & free-flow wine for 2 hours

Hilton Singapore has an ongoing "Opus Foodie Steak-cation" for those who can't get enough meat during their hotel stay.

For S$265++ (roughly S$310), guests can buy themselves:

A night’s stay with breakfast for two

Early check-in at 12pm and late check-out at 3pm

Wi-Fi

A dining experience for two persons

Double Hilton Honors Points and Double Night Credits for stays by Dec. 31, 2020 (pre-registration required)

The dining experience for the "steak-cation" encompasses a sharing steak and two hours of free flow wine at Opus Bar & Grill.

Choose from the following for the sharing steak portion:

Butcher’s Platter of 600g Black Angus bone-in rib eye, 150g Wagyu rump cap, Braised Wagyu short rib & gourmet beef sausages

1kg Black Angus Porterhouse, marble score three

1kg U.S. Black Angus bone-in rib eye, dry-aged, marble score four

Wagyu and lobster: 500g Australian Wagyu sirloin and Boston lobster

You can also top up S$20 for the 1.2kg whiskey-aged Rangers Valley Wagyu Tomahawk instead.

A quick check on Hilton's site shows that while prices start from S$265++ for the package, it can go up to S$350++ or even more, especially for dates such as Christmas and New Year's.

If you don't mind planning for a January stay, that's when you'll get the lowest available price.

How to buy

You'll have to purchase the package from now till Jan. 28, 2021 for stays from now till Jan. 31.

Book at least three days in advance.

Find out more or make your bookings here.

Top image via Hilton Singapore