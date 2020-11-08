Back

HSK: PAP has reached out to S'poreans & completed its performance review for GE2020

Heng said that the desire for greater diversity was clearly felt during GE2020.

Jason Fan | November 08, 2020, 12:28 PM

Events

Shopee 11.11 Sale

04 November 2020 - 16 November 2020

On Sunday (Nov. 8), Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat shared the performance review for the People's Action Party (PAP) during GE2020, while speaking at the PAP Party Conference 2020 on Sunday (Nov. 8).

Heng, who is also Minister for Finance and the 1st Assistant Secretary-General of the PAP, said that although the PAP fought an extremely tough election, Singaporeans have signalled their desire for more diversity in Parliament, by electing more oppositions MPs.

The review was conducted and completed by Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, who reached out to PAP activists to gather their views, at the request of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Heng himself.

Opposition's call for alternative voices resonated on the ground

Heng said that the desire for greater diversity was clearly felt during GE2020, noting that the opposition's call for more alternative voices resonated on the ground.

Voters concerned about job security and cost of living responded to calls for stronger checks and balances, he said, and efforts to play up fears of an opposition wipeout gained traction.

Heng said that the desire for greater checks and balances is here to stay, and that subsequent GEs will only get tougher.

He emphasised that opposition parties will seek to deny the PAP a two-thirds majority in Parliament, and that the PAP must earn the right to lead, by continuing to govern well and earning the trust of Singaporeans.

Heng also warned that sharper contestation in the political realm can easily spiral into unstable and divided politics.

He said that this has already happened in other countries, where political opportunists seek political gains in the extreme ends of issues, by appealing to special interests.

Such individuals are focused on energising their base, said Heng, at the expense of other segments of society.

Polarised Singapore will not be able to combat Covid-19 crisis

Heng also warned against a polarised Singapore, emphasising the need for the PAP to take an inclusive approach to serve all Singaporeans, rather than pitting one group against another.

He said that the Covid-19 pandemic has plunged Singapore into the worst recession since independence, but the government was able to mount a series of swift and decisive budgets in order to alleviate the effects of the crisis.

Heng said that the government managed to do so without incurring a single cent of debt for future generations to pay, as they were able to use S$52 billion of past reserves to fund the various budgets.

According to Heng, the government would not have been able to build these reserves if Singapore had been a polarised society with a revolving door government.

He said that besides the government, businesses, community groups and individuals all played invaluable roles in helping to contain the spread of Covid-19, and that a polarised society would not have been able to work together to fight the virus.

Heng emphasised that although the results of GE2020 is very important to the party, it is the PAP's mission is to secure Singapore's long-term success, and SG100 and SG200 matters even more to the PAP.

He said that the party will continue to look beyond the immediate challenges, and look ahead, in order to emerge stronger.

Some voters responded to opposition's online portrayal more so than what they stood for

According to Heng, it is important for the PAP to complement their ground presence with stronger online outreach, as the impact of social media will only increase with time.

He noted that some voters responded to how opposition parties portrayed themselves online, more so than what they stood for and what they could do.

Heng did not specify which opposition parties he was referring to.

He urged his fellow PAP members to build a stronger online presence, while admitting that it will take time for them to adapt their content and messaging in new ways.

Heng said that several PAP MPs have successfully built a following on social media, allowing them to introduce political and policy issues while engaging with residents in interesting new ways.

For example, he raised Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin as a positive example, noting that he not only explains policies and what the PAP stands for well, but has gotten people excited about how Parliament works.

Heng said that it will take time for the PAP to improve in this area, and that the party must do more and faster, in order to keep up with the increasingly digital world.

Top image via PAP.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

PM Lee: I never believed in the Opposition's claim of a PAP wipeout in GE2020

He also said many Singaporeans voted for the opposition while fully expecting the PAP government to return to power, and that Singapore would continue to be in good hands.

November 08, 2020, 12:11 PM

Biden gives rousing victory speech

The President-elect has addressed the nation.

November 08, 2020, 12:05 PM

6 winning strategies to maximise discounts during 11.11 & 12.12

Brace yourself for the sale frenzy happening from November to December.

November 08, 2020, 10:57 AM

China state media People's Daily mocks Trump on Twitter

As Twitter is blocked in China, People's Daily is exercising freedom of speech outside China.

November 08, 2020, 06:18 AM

Trump tweets 'big' press con at 'Four Seasons', ends up outside 'Four Seasons Total Landscaping' small store

Someone very likely booked the wrong venue.

November 08, 2020, 05:37 AM

Leaders of Canada, France, New Zealand & India congratulate Biden-Harris as if US election done deal

First leaders to congratulate Biden-Harris campaign.

November 08, 2020, 04:06 AM

Who is Kamala Harris, America's first female, black & South Asian vice president-elect?

First in many things.

November 08, 2020, 02:47 AM

Obama heartily congratulates pal & President-elect Biden

Best friends.

November 08, 2020, 02:15 AM

Trump not conceding, goes golfing, says will launch challenge in court

He is not giving up just yet.

November 08, 2020, 01:51 AM

Who is Joe Biden, the next President-elect of the United States?

The oldest man set to be inaugurated as the President of the United States.

November 08, 2020, 12:53 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.