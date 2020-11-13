New cafe at Bedok Reservoir opens till 2am daily, serves melon ice cream & red velvet waffles

Residents in the East have another ice cream joint to hang out at in Bedok.

The new ice cream cafe, called Haute&Cauld, opens till 2am every day, making this an option for those who like to jio your friends for supper.

At night, the cafe's lighting might remind some of their clubbing days:

14 ice cream flavours (starting from S$3.80/scoop)

According to DanielFoodDiary, the cafe offers ice cream in 14 different flavours.

Here are some of the flavours that were mentioned:

Pistachio

Brownies & cream

Route 88

Speculators

Strawberry Cheesecake

Aroy Mak (Thai Milk Tea)

Golden Vanilla

Yubari Rock Melon

Cookie Monster

Creme Brûlée

Cotton Candy

Camomile Honey

The ice cream costs S$3.80 for a single scoop and S$7 for a double scoop.

Premium flavours will cost an additional S$1.50.

3 flavours of waffles (S$7.90)

They also have three different flavours for their waffles: Charcoal, Red Velvet and Buttermilk.

The waffles cost S$7.90 and there is an option to get a set for S$12, which comes with a single scoop of ice cream and a soft drink, according to DanielFoodDiary.

Address & opening hours

740 Bedok Reservoir Rd, #01-3179, S(470740)

Open Mondays to Sundays from 11am to 2am

You can watch this video for directions on how to get to the cafe from the nearest bus stop:

Top images via Haute&Cauld's social media pages