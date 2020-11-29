Get handmade long fries at Chomp Chomp Food Centre from S$5.90

If you like fries, but have always wished they were longer, here's an eatery for you.

Big Big Fries have been around for a while, their calling card being their big, big fries.

Here they are:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGPYde-nIa3/

They moved to Chomp Chomp Food Centre at Serangoon Gardens a few months ago.

Here's their menu.

Long fries.

Here's how the fries are made.

They have S$12 Mentaiko bottles for pre-order as well.

Address and opening hours

Big Big Fries is located at Chomp Chomp Food Centre, #01-30.

Here are their opening hours:

4pm till 11pm on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday

4pm till 12am from Friday to Sunday

Closed on Tuesday except public holidays

Nice.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Images by Joshua Lee