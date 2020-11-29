Get handmade long fries at Chomp Chomp Food Centre from S$5.90

If you like fries, but have always wished they were longer, here's an eatery for you.
Big Big Fries have been around for a while, their calling card being their big, big fries.
Here they are:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CGPYde-nIa3/
They moved to Chomp Chomp Food Centre at Serangoon Gardens a few months ago.
Here's their menu.
Long fries.
Here's how the fries are made.
They have S$12 Mentaiko bottles for pre-order as well.
Address and opening hours
Big Big Fries is located at Chomp Chomp Food Centre, #01-30.
Here are their opening hours:
- 4pm till 11pm on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday
- 4pm till 12am from Friday to Sunday
- Closed on Tuesday except public holidays
Nice.
Images by Joshua Lee
