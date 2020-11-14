Back

Dessert shop at Bugis sells handmade Chendol, Orh Nee, Sesame Paste & more from S$3

Looks good.

Joshua Lee | November 14, 2020, 09:33 AM

Events

Know Your Fertility Wellness 2020 Webinar

06 November 2020

Online

If you enjoy Chinese desserts, there's a shop at Fortune Centre (near Bugis MRT station) which you might want to check out.

Yat Ka Yan is Cantonese for "One family". The shop opened in 2019 and is known for its handmade desserts.

They have the usual hot desserts like Black Sesame Paste, Walnut Paste, Almond Cream, Glutinous Rice Balls (tang yuan), and Yam Paste.

Credit: Yat Ka Yan.

Pulut Hitam. Credit: Yat Ka Yan.

Yam Paste. cCredit: Yat Ka Yan

Cold desserts include chendol, Ice Jelly with Soursop and Passionfruit, and Grass Jelly with Taro and Sweet Potato Balls among others.

Mango Ice. Credit: Yat Ka Yan

Chendol. Credit: Yat Ka Yan

Cheng Tng. Credit: Yat Ka Yan

If you head over to Yat Ka Yan's Instagram page or Facebook page, you will be able to catch a glimpse of how they prepare their desserts, from cracking gingko nuts to making taro balls to making yam paste.

It markets itself proudly as a business which sells homemade desserts so we made sure to check and a staff confirmed that all their desserts are made by hand. Even the shallots for their yam cake are fried in-house.

Chee Cheong Fun and Yam Cake. Credit: Yat Ka Yan

The shop has a rating of 5 stars on Facebook. Many customers liked that the desserts are not too sweet and praised the friendly service.

Desserts cost up to S$5.80

If you would like to visit the shop, here is its price list:

 

Yat Ka Yan Dessert

Address: 190 Middle Road, Fortune Centre, #02-08

Operating hours: 11.30am - 10pm (Mon, Wed, Thurs), 11.30am - 11pm (Fri - Sun), Closed on Tuesdays

Contact: +65 9631 2359 (WhatsApp text only)

Social Media: FacebookInstagram

All images via Yat Ka Yan.

Vietnamese grandpa-to-be demonstrates bathing baby using cat, cat plays along for free rubs

If all cats were like this, no one would have babies.

November 14, 2020, 04:40 PM

Mahathir: Anwar won't be a good PM as he was 'not capable' during 1997 Asian Financial Crisis

Treading old ground.

November 14, 2020, 04:33 PM

Cruises to nowhere are the cheapest way to actually get away from S'pore. Here's what they're like.

Like a staycation, but (arguably) better. Article includes a 10-line summary for readers in a hurry.

November 14, 2020, 04:09 PM

Biden going to take Georgia & seal 306-232 victory, same as Trump's 2016 margin

This is how it is going to end this round.

November 14, 2020, 03:53 PM

2 new imported cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Nov. 14, no locally-transmitted cases

Latest update.

November 14, 2020, 03:20 PM

Retrenched at 54, S’porean man & wife now sells cold brew coffee with masala, matcha, oat milk & more

Stories of Us: Entrepreneurs Richard Koh and Ong Bee Yan share with us the struggles and encouragement of starting a business when others might be thinking about retirement.

November 14, 2020, 02:54 PM

SCDF rescues 2 victims from Yishun flat after e-bicycle catches fire while charging

One victim was conveyed to SGH.

November 14, 2020, 02:30 PM

SCDF officers perform complex sea rescue operation to evacuate injured man on board container vessel

By land or sea.

November 14, 2020, 02:16 PM

73-year-old Indian restaurant offers assortment of sweetmeats for S$1.50 each

Each sweet packs a punch.

November 14, 2020, 01:18 PM

S'pore satay vendor offers S$25 all-you-can-eat satay buffet on Fridays at River Valley

Satay away if you're on a diet.

November 14, 2020, 01:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.