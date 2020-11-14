Dessert shop at Bugis sells handmade Chendol, Orh Nee, Sesame Paste & more from S$3

If you enjoy Chinese desserts, there's a shop at Fortune Centre (near Bugis MRT station) which you might want to check out.

Yat Ka Yan is Cantonese for "One family". The shop opened in 2019 and is known for its handmade desserts.

They have the usual hot desserts like Black Sesame Paste, Walnut Paste, Almond Cream, Glutinous Rice Balls (tang yuan), and Yam Paste.

Cold desserts include chendol, Ice Jelly with Soursop and Passionfruit, and Grass Jelly with Taro and Sweet Potato Balls among others.

If you head over to Yat Ka Yan's Instagram page or Facebook page, you will be able to catch a glimpse of how they prepare their desserts, from cracking gingko nuts to making taro balls to making yam paste.

It markets itself proudly as a business which sells homemade desserts so we made sure to check and a staff confirmed that all their desserts are made by hand. Even the shallots for their yam cake are fried in-house.

The shop has a rating of 5 stars on Facebook. Many customers liked that the desserts are not too sweet and praised the friendly service.

Desserts cost up to S$5.80

If you would like to visit the shop, here is its price list:

Yat Ka Yan Dessert

Address: 190 Middle Road, Fortune Centre, #02-08

Operating hours: 11.30am - 10pm (Mon, Wed, Thurs), 11.30am - 11pm (Fri - Sun), Closed on Tuesdays

Contact: +65 9631 2359 (WhatsApp text only)

Social Media: Facebook • Instagram

All images via Yat Ka Yan.