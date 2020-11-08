President Halimah hails Kamala Harris' victory as 'the historic moment for women minorities' all over

Singapore President Halimah Yacob has hailed the United States election victory by Kamala Harris as "the historic moment for women minorities in the US and around the world".

Halimah made her views known on Sunday, Nov. 8, in a Facebook post, after Joe Biden was declared the President-elect by all major TV networks early Sunday.

The female Singaporean leader expressed her affinity with Harris in her congratulatory post, writing: "I am also especially heartened by Ms Harris‘ election as America’s first female, black and South Asian vice president."

Harris has shown that one should never be "constrained by glass ceilings", Halimah wrote, feting Harris for her barrier-breaking achievements.

"Throughout her long and distinguished career in public office, she was not afraid of breaking barriers, achieving many 'firsts' along the way. This latest appointment caps a high point for her," Halimah wrote.

"Yet she is humble and often attributes her success to the hard work of those who came before her."

Halimah also called Biden a "good friend of Singapore", and that she looked forward to working with the Biden-Harris team.

“I look forward to working with President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris in the years ahead to take our bilateral relationship even further,” Halimah said.

Top photos via Halimah Yacob & Kamala Harris