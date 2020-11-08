Back

President Halimah hails Kamala Harris' victory as 'the historic moment for women minorities' all over

From a woman to another woman.

Belmont Lay | November 08, 2020, 11:54 PM

Events

Shopee 11.11 Sale

04 November 2020 - 16 November 2020

Singapore President Halimah Yacob has hailed the United States election victory by Kamala Harris as "the historic moment for women minorities in the US and around the world".

Halimah made her views known on Sunday, Nov. 8, in a Facebook post, after Joe Biden was declared the President-elect by all major TV networks early Sunday.

The female Singaporean leader expressed her affinity with Harris in her congratulatory post, writing: "I am also especially heartened by Ms Harris‘ election as America’s first female, black and South Asian vice president."

Harris has shown that one should never be "constrained by glass ceilings", Halimah wrote, feting Harris for her barrier-breaking achievements.

"Throughout her long and distinguished career in public office, she was not afraid of breaking barriers, achieving many 'firsts' along the way. This latest appointment caps a high point for her," Halimah wrote.

"Yet she is humble and often attributes her success to the hard work of those who came before her."

Halimah also called Biden a "good friend of Singapore", and that she looked forward to working with the Biden-Harris team.

“I look forward to working with President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris in the years ahead to take our bilateral relationship even further,” Halimah said.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photos via Halimah Yacob & Kamala Harris

S'pore siblings, 18 & 19, steal grandmother's ATM card, blow S$28,500 of her savings on shopping

They were found with branded goods and Apple products.

November 09, 2020, 12:37 PM

Man, 19, arrested after allegedly assaulting 2 separate people in Bedok

He will be charged in court today (Nov. 9).

November 09, 2020, 12:19 PM

Famous Istanbul mosque cat, Gli, dies of old age at 16

It is now part of Hagia Sophia mosque's history.

November 09, 2020, 12:29 AM

McDonald's in Australia launches Donut Ball McFlurry

McRidiculous.

November 08, 2020, 11:33 PM

2 imported Covid-19 cases from Indonesia & UAE reported on Nov. 8

The number of cases now stands at 58,056.

November 08, 2020, 10:53 PM

US cities see celebrations on the streets after Biden defeats Trump

Expressions of joy.

November 08, 2020, 10:27 PM

Young Joe Biden was absolutely chad, Internet rediscovers post-election

From being the youngest Senator to the oldest President in U.S. history.

November 08, 2020, 10:14 PM

Opposition MPs given chance to debate WP motion on criminal justice system but didn’t do so: Indranee

There is consensus the system is not broken, she said.

November 08, 2020, 09:12 PM

China strikes cautious tone with US after Biden's win, but braces for continued tensions

China knows that tensions with the US are staying for good.

November 08, 2020, 07:26 PM

What PAP's internal election is about & what the 2020 results reveal

MS Explains: An internal election for the party's own leadership, but it has significance to Singapore as a whole.

November 08, 2020, 07:16 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.