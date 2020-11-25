4 friends book entire Funan GV cinema hall for S$435 to play Xbox games for 3 hours

Four people recently booked the entire movie cinema hall in Funan, Singapore. To play Xbox games.

One person, known as Les Yam on Facebook, took to Facebook group Complaint Singapore (even though it was hardly a complaint, as he pointed out) to share his experience.

Booking cinema for hall for S$435

He explained that he and wife booked the entire Golden Village cinema hall with some friends for three hours, and brought their own Xbox One console.

They had written to several cinema operators regarding renting the hall and were offered two packages by Golden Village: for a rate of S$435 for three hours, they had a choice of either free popcorn and drinks or complimentary small bites.

They chose the first option.

The group was also allowed to test the console at the hall before the date of their booking (Nov. 21). On the day that they tested the console, they also signed a contract and made payment.

"Awesome gaming experience"

In the comments section, Yam clarified that there is no WiFi in the cinema, but one may bring LAN cables as LAN ports are available.

And what was the whole experience like?

Yam described it to be an "awesome" and "once in a lifetime" gaming experience.

While he admitted that the big screen would have been perfect for graphics-intensive games, they decided to play "fun" and "light-hearted" co-op games like Moving Out and Think of the children.

Which were still "crazy fun", he said.

"Internet speed was perfect, we didn't experience game downtime," he added.

The only gripe?

"If the price could be cheaper like S$300 for three hours, I wouldn't mind coming back again."

Top photo via Les Yam/FB.