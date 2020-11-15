Bakery in S'pore sells mini baguette buns with over 10 kinds of lava filling, costs S$11 for 6

Mr Baguette, a bakery in Singapore, offers bakes filled with a variety of lava fillings.
Some of the flavours you can try are:
- Original (Filling: French Egg)
- Chocolate Lava (Filling: Chocolate Mixture)
- Red Velvet Lava (Filling: Yogurt, Beetroot, Chocolate and Cheese)
- Cookie and Cream Lava (Filling: White Chocolate and Oreo)
- Hazelnut Lava (Filling: Hazelnut Pasta and Chocolate Mixture)
- Apple Lava (Filling: Apple and Cinnamon)
View the full menu here:
Here's a look at some of the bakes:
The baguettes are described to be crispy with a molten lava centre. Customers are advised to heat them up before consuming, especially if they have gotten cold.
A point to note: those who tried it also said that eating it is a messy affair.
Details
They are priced at S$3 for one, S$4 for two or S$11 for six.
Mr Baguette has two outlets, one at Golden Mile Food Centre and one at Hougang Avenue 1.
Mr Baguette Golden Mile Food Centre
Address: 505 Beach Road, #B1-51, Golden Mile Food Centre S199583
Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 12pm to 7pm
Mr Baguette Hougang
Address: Block 102, Hougang Avenue 1 #01-1195 S530102
Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 10:30am to 6pm
