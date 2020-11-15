Bakery in S'pore sells mini baguette buns with over 10 kinds of lava filling, costs S$11 for 6

Mr Baguette, a bakery in Singapore, offers bakes filled with a variety of lava fillings.

Some of the flavours you can try are:

Original (Filling: French Egg)

Chocolate Lava (Filling: Chocolate Mixture)

Red Velvet Lava (Filling: Yogurt, Beetroot, Chocolate and Cheese)

Cookie and Cream Lava (Filling: White Chocolate and Oreo)

Hazelnut Lava (Filling: Hazelnut Pasta and Chocolate Mixture)

Apple Lava (Filling: Apple and Cinnamon)

View the full menu here:

Here's a look at some of the bakes:

The baguettes are described to be crispy with a molten lava centre. Customers are advised to heat them up before consuming, especially if they have gotten cold.

A point to note: those who tried it also said that eating it is a messy affair.

Details

They are priced at S$3 for one, S$4 for two or S$11 for six.

Mr Baguette has two outlets, one at Golden Mile Food Centre and one at Hougang Avenue 1.

Mr Baguette Golden Mile Food Centre

Address: 505 Beach Road, #B1-51, Golden Mile Food Centre S199583

Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 12pm to 7pm

Mr Baguette Hougang

Address: Block 102, Hougang Avenue 1 #01-1195 S530102

Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 10:30am to 6pm

