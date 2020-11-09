Back

Famous Istanbul mosque cat, Gli, dies of old age at 16

It is now part of Hagia Sophia mosque's history.

Belmont Lay | November 09, 2020, 12:29 AM

Gli, the adorable tabby cat who made Istanbul's Hagia Sophia mosque its home, has passed away at the age of 16.

via

The world-famous feline is now part of the history of the iconic mosque, Turkish Anadolu Agency reported.

Ali Yerlikaya, mayor of the Turkish metropolis, posted on Twitter on Nov. 8, 2020: "Hagia Sophia's cat Gli, who was being treated at a private veterinary clinic (Istanbul's) Levent (district) since Sep. 24, unfortunately passed away due to her old age."

"We will never forget you, Gli," said Yerlikaya.

The tweet was accompanied by a photograph of the cat, with the mayor saying he was “deeply saddened”.

Made famous by Obama

Gli means "Union of Love".

She was raised in Hagia Sophia and has two siblings.

Gli was first made popular when Barack Obama visited Hagia Sophia in 2009, where he and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stroked Gli.

Famous recently again

In July 2020, Hagia Sophia transitioned from a museum back to a mosque.

But Gli was unaffected by the hubbub, officials were quick to confirm, as they said the architectural treasure was her home always.

Instead, Gli became popular again as visitors started posting about her online.

via

Friday prayers on July 24, 2020 in Hagia Sophia marked the first Muslim acts of worship there in 86 years.

Hagia Sophia served as a church for 916 years until the conquest of Istanbul, and a mosque from 1453 to 1934 – nearly 500 years.

It was most recently repositioned as a museum for 86 years.

The cat occupied the premises for the last several years.

Gli has been photographed countless of times by visitors and locals alike.

via

via

Gli's cherubic features and occasional cross-eyed countenance made visitors swoon and fall for it, and her antics have been documented for posterity.

Top photo via @hagiasophiacat & @AliYerlikaya

