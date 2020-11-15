Back

2 girls in S'pore lie on hood of Audi cruising down road in landed residential estate

Y tho.

Tanya Ong | November 15, 2020, 02:02 PM

A video circulating on social media shows two girls lying on the hood of a moving vehicle in Singapore.

The video, which was first uploaded to Facebook stories, has since been shared to Facebook group ROADS.sg.

In the video, two girls are seen lying on the hood of a white Audi as it is being driven down a road.

The caption in the video reads "COVID got us like".

Via ROADS.Sg/Facebook video

Via ROADS.Sg/Facebook video

Via ROADS.Sg/Facebook video

The location appears to be at a landed residential estate.

In response to the video, many expressed outrage and called them out for their dangerous behaviour.

Some also chided them for brazenly uploading the video onto social media.

Yikes.

Top photo via screenshots from ROADS.sg Facebook video.

