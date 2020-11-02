Back

Taiwan girl scares other kids with terrifying 'headless' Halloween costume made by mum

Quite scary.

Tanya Ong | November 02, 2020, 02:58 PM

One girl in Taiwan has won Halloween with a frightening 'headless' costume.

Here it is:

Stoprain Wang/FB

Stoprain Wang/FB

The girl's proud father, Stoprain Wang, had taken to social media to show off his daughter's costume for Halloween this year.

Here are some shots of the family posing with her:

Stoprain Wang/FB

Stoprain Wang/FB

Trick or treat

It also appears that they went trick or treating at a department store, where some shopkeepers had placed candy in the 'neck' of the 'headless' girl. Which, by the way, had a nifty little sign that says "candy entrance".

The costume also attracted the stares of some curious onlookers.

Stoprain Wang/FB

The video has since gone viral with over 1.5 million views since it was uploaded on Oct. 30.

The video here:

'Headless' costume handmade by mother

Wang wrote that his wife, Anita Cheng, would make a Halloween costume every year.

"This year's is exceptionally good," he said.

The entire costume was Cheng's DIY creation.

He also said that his daughter "really can act" and several younger kids were really afraid to get close to her.

His Facebook post here:

Good stuff.

Top photo via Stoprain Wang/FB

