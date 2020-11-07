Back

Bangkok to complete 69m 20-storey Buddha statue in 2021, can be seen from miles away

It should have been completed in 2020.

Belmont Lay | November 07, 2020, 04:49 PM

Events

Shopee 11.11 Sale

04 November 2020 - 16 November 2020

A Buddha statue 69m in height with a 40m lap width is in the midst of finishing up its construction in Bangkok, Thailand to be ready by 2021.

The Dhammakaya Thep Mongkol Buddha statue was scheduled to be completed in 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic put a halt to construction.

The foundation stone laying ceremony was held in 2017.

Can be seen from miles away

The 20-storey statue is located near the banks of the Chao Phraya River.

The statue is built for Wat Paknam Bhasicharoen, a royal temple located in the Phasi Charoen district of Bangkok.

The large and popular temple is supported by prosperous patrons.

When completed, the statue can be seen from miles away as it overlooks the surrounding district.

Made of copper and a tribute to Buddhism

Despite looking as if it is completely crafted out of the gold, the Buddha statue is made of copper, and corresponds with the image the former abbot saw in his dream.

The vice abbot explained that the construction of this Buddha statue was devoted to Buddhism in Thailand and to celebrate unique Thai sculpture.

Paknam Bhasicharoen Temple was shut amid the pandemic, and reopened partly after the Thai government announced the third phase of lockdown relaxation.

Top photo via @polypeen @oatoasta @supakit_kaewyoo Instagram

EVA Air launches speed dating for singles on flights to nowhere at S$396 per person

Participants must also be of a certain age range.

November 07, 2020, 03:55 PM

7 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Nov. 7, all imported cases

More updates tonight.

November 07, 2020, 03:39 PM

Japan testing out vacuum gadget to retrieve earphones that've fallen onto railtracks

Useful.

November 07, 2020, 02:21 PM

Capitol S'pore's Outdoor Plaza has 'dome dining experience' with board games

Nice.

November 07, 2020, 02:01 PM

New species of parasitic wasp named after 'Godzilla' can dive underwater & hunt for aquatic caterpillars

Cool.

November 07, 2020, 01:45 PM

Up to 51% off SKII, Nintendo, Apple & many more from now till Nov. 11, 2020

Shop till you drop.

November 07, 2020, 01:04 PM

Around 17 million minks to be culled by Denmark after mutated Covid-19 strain discovered

12 people have been infected by the mutated strain.

November 07, 2020, 12:42 PM

Bangladeshi mum & daughter fight to stay together in S'pore after Covid-19 took their jobs

Stories Of Us: When Ramisa, 20, joined her mother in S'pore 3 years ago, the future looked bright. Now Covid-19 has put a roadblock on the family's hopes and dreams.

November 07, 2020, 12:39 PM

Telegram down: App not working as S'pore users suffer connectivity issues

It started at around 11.30 for some.

November 07, 2020, 11:49 AM

S$11 for 2 tickets at Golden Village S'pore from Nov. 9-12, 2020

Cheaper than student price.

November 07, 2020, 10:54 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.