Bangkok to complete 69m 20-storey Buddha statue in 2021, can be seen from miles away

A Buddha statue 69m in height with a 40m lap width is in the midst of finishing up its construction in Bangkok, Thailand to be ready by 2021.

The Dhammakaya Thep Mongkol Buddha statue was scheduled to be completed in 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic put a halt to construction.

The foundation stone laying ceremony was held in 2017.

Can be seen from miles away

The 20-storey statue is located near the banks of the Chao Phraya River.

The statue is built for Wat Paknam Bhasicharoen, a royal temple located in the Phasi Charoen district of Bangkok.

The large and popular temple is supported by prosperous patrons.

When completed, the statue can be seen from miles away as it overlooks the surrounding district.

Made of copper and a tribute to Buddhism

Despite looking as if it is completely crafted out of the gold, the Buddha statue is made of copper, and corresponds with the image the former abbot saw in his dream.

The vice abbot explained that the construction of this Buddha statue was devoted to Buddhism in Thailand and to celebrate unique Thai sculpture.

Paknam Bhasicharoen Temple was shut amid the pandemic, and reopened partly after the Thai government announced the third phase of lockdown relaxation.

