2-metre tall interactive dandelion installation at Gardens by the Bay till Nov. 15, 2020

Gardens by the Bay now boasts an interactive installation at the Supertree Grove.

Called "Dandelion", the installation will be available until Nov. 15.

The installation is a collaboration between Gardens by the Bay and Tokyo-based creative company NAKED.

This is the first "Dandelion" installation outside of Japan.

There are two other installations located in Tokyo Tower and Shibuya's Miyashita Park.

Interactive display

When someone from Singapore "blows" at the two-metre tall dandelion flower, the dandelion fluffs will travel virtually to the other installations in Japan and bloom into peonies on the ground.

Of course, due to the safe management measures, one can't physically blow at the dandelion.

Instead, one is supposed to scan a QR code and point their smartphones at the dandelion structure to "blow" at it.

Meanwhile, the dandelion fluffs from Japan will bloom into sakura flowers in Singapore when someone in Japan "blows" the installations there.

Free of charge

According to a press release from Gardens by the Bay, the installation is meant to be a way for people to connect with one another during the pandemic when international borders are closed to the majority of travellers.

Admission to the installation is free of charge.

However, only a maximum of five people are allowed to approach the installation at any one time.

You can find out more about the installation here.

Location

Gardens by the Bay's Supertree Grove (Lawn)

7pm to 10pm, from now until Nov. 15.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image courtesy of Gardens by the Bay.