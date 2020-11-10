Back

2-metre tall interactive dandelion installation at Gardens by the Bay till Nov. 15, 2020

Instagram-worthy.

Fasiha Nazren | November 10, 2020, 04:38 PM

Events

Shopee 11.11 Sale

04 November 2020 - 16 November 2020

Gardens by the Bay now boasts an interactive installation at the Supertree Grove.

Called "Dandelion", the installation will be available until Nov. 15.

Photo courtesy of Gardens by the Bay.

The installation is a collaboration between Gardens by the Bay and Tokyo-based creative company NAKED.

This is the first "Dandelion" installation outside of Japan.

There are two other installations located in Tokyo Tower and Shibuya's Miyashita Park.

Interactive display

When someone from Singapore "blows" at the two-metre tall dandelion flower, the dandelion fluffs will travel virtually to the other installations in Japan and bloom into peonies on the ground.

Of course, due to the safe management measures, one can't physically blow at the dandelion.

Photo courtesy of Gardens by the Bay.

Photo courtesy of Gardens by the Bay.

Instead, one is supposed to scan a QR code and point their smartphones at the dandelion structure to "blow" at it.

Meanwhile, the dandelion fluffs from Japan will bloom into sakura flowers in Singapore when someone in Japan "blows" the installations there.

Free of charge

According to a press release from Gardens by the Bay, the installation is meant to be a way for people to connect with one another during the pandemic when international borders are closed to the majority of travellers.

Admission to the installation is free of charge.

However, only a maximum of five people are allowed to approach the installation at any one time.

You can find out more about the installation here.

Location

Gardens by the Bay's Supertree Grove (Lawn)

7pm to 10pm, from now until Nov. 15.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image courtesy of Gardens by the Bay.

Man, 19, arrested for impersonating safe distancing enforcement officer

Real safe distancing officers can be identified through their passes.

November 10, 2020, 04:36 PM

Car flies sideways into air after hitting lane-changing Mercedes on Upper Bukit Timah Rd, 1 hospitalised

Police investigations are ongoing.

November 10, 2020, 04:15 PM

Arrest to acquittal: Everything we know about the 'Parti Liyani vs Liews' case

MS Explains: A domestic helper accused of theft, a dishonest scion and DPPs working ‘sleights of hand’, all set against a backdrop of power and influence. We take a look at the issues thrown up by the 'Parti Liyani vs Liews' saga.

November 10, 2020, 04:04 PM

Changi Raintr33 Hotel beside Old Changi Hospital closing down, selling off furniture

You can purchase the hotel's linens, furniture, or TVs.

November 10, 2020, 03:56 PM

A&W S'pore is now Halal-certified, to open outlet at Canberra Plaza 'soon'

Finally.

November 10, 2020, 03:52 PM

2 new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19, 7 imported cases on Nov. 10, 2020

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

November 10, 2020, 03:44 PM

S'pore's last Yellow Submarines Cheesesteaks outlet is located at Bishan food centre

We all live in a yellow submarine, yellow submarine, yellow submarine.

November 10, 2020, 03:40 PM

Apple's latest update introduces 117 new emojis, including bubble tea & face with medical mask

The more the merrier.

November 10, 2020, 03:26 PM

Man, 21, fined for speeding at 160km/h to buy durians with friend during Circuit Breaker

Charged with dangerous driving and breaching safe distancing measures.

November 10, 2020, 03:15 PM

Christmas-themed Pokemon pop-up store at VivoCity now till Dec. 26, 2020

Pika-broke.

November 10, 2020, 03:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.