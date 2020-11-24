Back

Gardenia's 'Gourmet Selections' range has 9 sourdough products, including baguette, ciabatta & panini

A lot of sourdough.

Nyi Nyi Thet | November 24, 2020, 05:00 PM

Gardenia has announced their latest rebranding of the Gardenia Country Loaf range to the Gardenia Gourmet Selections Range.

This change will involve a whole lot of sourdough.

There will be nine products under the "Gourmet Selections Range", all of which will be made with sourdough.

Each dough is fermented for 16 hours.

Here they are:

Purple Wheat, Spelt & Quinoa Country Loaf (S$4.20)

Multigrain Country Loaf 330g (S$3.60)

Light Wholemeal Loaf 330g (S$3.60)

Walnut Country Loaf (S$3.60)

Savoury Turmeric & Corn Panini ($2.70)

Mediterranean Panini (S$2.40)

Ciabatta 200g (S$2.40)

Plain Half Baguette 2's 220g (S$2.10)

Focaccia 220g (S$2.50)

Images courtesy of Gardenia

