Temasek Foundation's new free black mask for all S'pore residents comes in 4 sizes, out Nov. 30

Temasek Foundation will be having its third round of face mask distribution at the end of this month.

In a Facebook post on Nov. 19, CEO of Temasek Ho Ching shared details about the upcoming face mask distribution.

Third face mask distribution starts on Nov. 30

Like previous rounds, residents can collect free masks from the Temasek Foundation blue vending machines located in the neighbourhoods from Nov. 30 onwards.

Each resident can collect one free reusable masks.

The face masks come in black colour and four sizes this time round: S, M, L and XL.

The 3D masks are also designed to be breathable, washable and shaped to fit the face.

Adding on that, the masks will come with a pocket and spare filters which can be slipped into the mask pocket.

The collection will end on Dec. 13, 2020.

Do not rush to collect masks

In a separate Facebook post, Ho also reminded people to avoid crowds and not to rush to collect the face masks as there is enough for everyone.

She added some tips on how to choose the right mask sizes and said that more details will be shared on Nov. 26.

