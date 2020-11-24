Foodpanda deliveryman in Bukit Panjang receives order to pick up at Hougang for S$5

One Foodpanda delivery rider recently received a rather perplexing order — at Hougang, even though he was at Bukit Panjang.

Order pick up 20km away

Speaking to Mothership, Dylan Chen explained that he rides a bicycle and is typically stationed in the west side of Singapore.

He was however, "unfortunate" enough to be selected by Foodpanda to do a "cycling marathon".

Chen received an order of fish soup that he had to deliver to a customer at Bukit Panjang Ring Rd.

However the food was to be picked up at Hougang Ave 4, roughly 20km away from his location.

The app stated that he would earn S$5 from the assignment.

Chen then tried to contact Foodpanda's customer service.

After apologising for the inconvenience caused, the customer service staff stated that Chen would have to carry out the order as he had already accepted it.

This is despite the fact that Chen revealed he was riding a bicycle.

The staff continued to insist that it was part of standard operating procedure.

Chen said that following this exchange, the chat was closed.

Left with no choice, he decided to re-dispatch the order on the chance that other riders nearer to Hougang would pick up the order.

This he said, caused the customer to "wait till no end", and also impacted his record with Foodpanda.

Chen said that riders who re-dispatch their orders can have their Batch level affected. Batches will determine riders' shift bookings, among other things.

He also believes that she did not end up receiving her order.

Thankfully though, he said that his Batch level was not affected after this incident.

Mothership has reached out to Foodpanda for more information, and will update the story when they reply.

Top photo from Dylan Chen / FB