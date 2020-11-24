Back

Foodpanda deliveryman in Bukit Panjang receives order to pick up at Hougang for S$5

??

Ashley Tan | November 24, 2020, 07:55 PM

Events

Shopee 11.11 Sale

24 November 2020 - 24 November 2020

One Foodpanda delivery rider recently received a rather perplexing order — at Hougang, even though he was at Bukit Panjang.

Order pick up 20km away

Speaking to Mothership, Dylan Chen explained that he rides a bicycle and is typically stationed in the west side of Singapore.

He was however, "unfortunate" enough to be selected by Foodpanda to do a "cycling marathon".

Chen received an order of fish soup that he had to deliver to a customer at Bukit Panjang Ring Rd.

However the food was to be picked up at Hougang Ave 4, roughly 20km away from his location.

The app stated that he would earn S$5 from the assignment.

Photo from Dylan Chen / FB

Chen then tried to contact Foodpanda's customer service.

Photo from Dylan Chen / FB

After apologising for the inconvenience caused, the customer service staff stated that Chen would have to carry out the order as he had already accepted it.

This is despite the fact that Chen revealed he was riding a bicycle.

Photo from Dylan Chen / FB

Photo from Dylan Chen / FB

The staff continued to insist that it was part of standard operating procedure.

Photo from Dylan Chen / FB

Photo from Dylan Chen / FB

Chen said that following this exchange, the chat was closed.

Left with no choice, he decided to re-dispatch the order on the chance that other riders nearer to Hougang would pick up the order.

This he said, caused the customer to "wait till no end", and also impacted his record with Foodpanda.

Chen said that riders who re-dispatch their orders can have their Batch level affected. Batches will determine riders' shift bookings, among other things.

He also believes that she did not end up receiving her order.

Thankfully though, he said that his Batch level was not affected after this incident.

Mothership has reached out to Foodpanda for more information, and will update the story when they reply.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Dylan Chen / FB

Swee Choon opens Tampines cloud kitchen, dine-in available 10am - 10pm daily

Swee.

November 24, 2020, 07:16 PM

Black Friday: Up to 70% off Lancome, Dior, Gucci & over 100 beauty brands from Nov. 26 - 29, 2020

More than 1,000 beauty products will be on sale.

November 24, 2020, 06:28 PM

S'pore cat welfare volunteers find dead bunny in trash, give it proper funeral with flowers

It had been mistaken for a cat.

November 24, 2020, 05:44 PM

Some UK customers who ordered PS5 got air fryer, nerf guns, & portable grill instead

Not what they expected.

November 24, 2020, 05:25 PM

US YouTuber makes S'pore-style ice cream sandwich bread from scratch

Scrumdiddlyumptious.

November 24, 2020, 05:15 PM

Gardenia's 'Gourmet Selections' range has 9 sourdough products, including baguette, ciabatta & panini

A lot of sourdough.

November 24, 2020, 05:00 PM

Microplastics found near Mount Everest's peak for the first time

Top of the world.

November 24, 2020, 04:40 PM

Vietnam woman, 62, goes for cosmetic surgery to look 'beautiful' after marrying 26-year-old

The pair married in 2018.

November 24, 2020, 04:33 PM

14 S'poreans among 37 individuals in S'pore investigated for posting extremist rhetoric online

The 37 include a Bangladeshi construction worker who bought a collection of knives in S'pore to attack Hindus back home. He was arrested under the ISA.

November 24, 2020, 04:00 PM

S'porean & French govts deal with religious matters & potential conflict very differently: K Shanmugam

Unlike France, which spoke out in defence of it, Shanmugam said Singapore would act against a publication like Charlie Hebdo for publishing (and republishing) offensive cartoons.

November 24, 2020, 04:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.