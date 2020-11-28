Back

Foodpanda S'pore hiring a 'chief makan officer', S$1,000 salary & S$5,000 food allowance

Dream job.

Syahindah Ishak | November 28, 2020, 08:05 PM

Foodpanda has launched a search for its first ever “chief makan officer” (CMO).

What is a chief makan officer?

According to Foodpanda's website, a CMO will get to travel around Singapore to savour the food from 15,000 different restaurant partners.

They must also document their food adventures and their stories will eventually be shared on Foodpanda's social media pages.

A monthly allowance of S$5,000 will be given to a CMO, on top of a S$1,000 remuneration.

Additionally, a CMO will also be tasked to conceptualise and execute creative food-themed content showcasing offerings from Foodpanda shops and Pandamart.

The CMO will also enjoy some perks, including gaining exclusive access to select restaurants and Pandamart warehouses.

Although the contract offered for the role of CMO only lasts for three months, you can get the opportunity to collaborate with Foodpanda as a food influencer after the three-month stint.

Application and requirements

To be eligible for the job, you must either be a Singaporean or a Permanent Resident (PR).

You must also be able to commit for three months, starting from Jan. 4, 2021.

Some of the other quirky requirements Foodpanda stated include:

  • " History of eating during lecture will be counted as a relevant experience"

  • "Demonstrated track record of posting drool-worthy photos"

  • "High metabolism"

Applications for the role will open from Tuesday (Dec. 1) and will run for two weeks until Dec. 15.

Interested candidates can apply by sending in a one-minute video via Foodpanda's LinkedIn page or through its website.

An example of a video resume can be in the style of a mukbang.

As of 7pm on Nov. 28, 18 people have applied for the job through Foodpanda's LinkedIn page.

Top image via SG Asia City.

