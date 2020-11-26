Lau Pa Sat revamped into retail & dining space with prawn noodles, pizza, ice cream & more

Back

Food Folks, a purpose-driven retail space at Lau Pa Sat, has officially opened on Nov. 26.

It is the first locally-focused "everything food" concept that blends retail and F&B brands in a local monument.

Dining and F&B retail concept in CBD

Food Folks has a dining area with a capacity of 150 pax for those looking to dine in the central business district (CBD) area.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

It is home to the 10 following F&B brands:

Chef Kang's Prawn Noodle House

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

This eatery, as its name suggests, is known for its prawn noodle soup prepared by Chef Kang who has more than 40 years of culinary experience.

The outlet at Food Folks will also carry an exclusive Prawn Soup Ramen.

Creme and Cone

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

This is the brand's first and flagship gelateria.

Visitors can look forward to localised handcrafted flavours like Java B'nana Chip, Ondeh Ondeh and Pulut Hitam.

GOPIZZA

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

This pizza stall uses innovative dough and baking technology from Korea.

GOPIZZA's offerings start from S$7.90.

Interesting pizza toppings include Korean Bulgogi, as well as Masala Chicken Pizza and Chilli Crab Prawn Pasta.

Li Xin Teochew Fishball Noodles

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Established since 1968, Li Xin Teochew Fishball Noodles use only 100 per cent yellow tail fish.

Visitors can look forward to trying The Folks' Favourite, an outlet-exclusive noodle dish which contains jumbo wanton, onsen egg, minced meat, as well as Li Xin's signature fishballs, fish dumplings and fish rolls.

QQ Rice

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

QQ Rice offers a diverse selection of nutritious rice including red, brown and purple rice.

Visitors can try the Nasi Lemak with Curry Chicken Bento and Gua Zai Q Tofu Bento.

Runes

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Runes is a new coffee brand delivering fast, concise brews that aims to please the CBD crowd with quality and consistency. 

It is the sister brand of Glyph Supply Co, a cafe at Somerset.

Shi Hui Yuan

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

A four-time consecutive Michelin Bib Gourmand Award winner, visitors can look forward to the eatery's Blissful Set or the new Plant-Based Giant Wanton Hor Fun.

Originally from Meiling Market and Food Center since 1969, the brand has various outlets in Singapore.

SMOL

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

SMOL serves a variety of healthy food and is known for their grain bowls.

This includes the Kena Salmon and S'tay The Night, a vegan grain bowl with jackfruit satay.

The Grill Knife Smoke House

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

This eatery cooks their fare over apple wood and hickory wood.

Some of the recommended things on the menu include the Texas Styled Brisket, Slow Roast Texas BBQ Chicken, and Smoked Sausages.

The Soup Spoon

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

With various outlets in Singapore, The Soup Spoon take pride in serving less processed and zero preservative food.

Best sellers include the Velvety Mushroom Stroganoff and SG Chicken & Mushroom Ragout.

These stalls serve food costing between S$4.90 and S$14.90.

120 F&B retail brands available

Apart from the dining selections, visitors can also shop at the F&B retail area.

It is home to about 800 food-related products and merchandise from 120 retail brands, of which, 70 per cent are local brands.

There are five retail zones to explore:

  • Grab & Go: For the busy professionals to take a quick bite.

  • Love Healthy: For the health conscious.

  • Love Singapore: For nostalgic locals and tourists.

  • Local Delights: Lots of innovative made-in-Singapore snacks and traditional, childhood delights.

  • World Favourites: Regular must haves from around the world.

Brands available include:

  • A Tea Novel

  • EDENS

  • GudSht

  • The Edible Co.

  • WhatIF Foods

  • Asmara

  • Compendium

  • Fossa Chocolate

  • Infusion-de-vie

  • Tiny Red Dot

  • Laiba

  • Oatly

  • Bienen Baron

  • RedDot Brewhouse

  • Artisan Bricks

  • The 1925 Brewing Co

  • &Will

  • Saybons

Here's a look at the retail area.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

These retail items generally range from S$2 to S$15.

Instagram-worthy mural and chill area

Look out for the wall mural in the retail section designed by local artist and illustrator Tan Zi Xi.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Visitors can also chill at a small area within the retail section.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Range of payment methods

Cash and cashless payments such as Visa, MasterCard and NETS are accepted at both the retail and dining section of Food Folks.

All Kopitiam cards are also accepted at Food Folks' dining section and cardholders can enjoy a 10 per cent discount on the bill.

Location

Lau Pa Sat 18 Raffles Quay Singapore 048582

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.

