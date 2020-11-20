Gardens by the Bay's Floral Fantasy reopening on Nov. 21 with 5m-tall floral sculpture

One of Gardens by the Bay's attractions, Floral Fantasy, is set to reopen tomorrow (Nov. 21).

This is the final ticketed attraction to reopen at Gardens by the Bay.

Five-metre-tall floral sculpture at Floral Fantasy

Visitors can also anticipate a new floral sculpture at Floral Fantasy.

Aptly named Joy, it is a five-metre-tall fantastical-themed floral sculpture made of dried and preserved flowers in a variety of colours.

This is what Joy looks like:

It is guarded by a giant woodland troll, his fairy friend and a bird companion.

The attraction is also known for its floral artistry, which you can see from the following images:

Due to safe distancing measures, however, the 4D multimedia Flight of the Dragonfly at Floral Fantasy will remain closed.

Complimentary ice cream

Timed-entry local resident tickets to Floral Fantasy is going at a promotional rate of S$10 for adults and S$5 for children aged between three and 12 years old.

Visitors can also redeem a complimentary ice cream cone from Cafe Aster with each Floral Fantasy ticket.

Tickets must be pre-purchased via Gardens by the Bay's website or app.

When: From Nov. 21

Opening Hours: 10am to 7pm on weekdays, 10am to 8pm on weekends and public holidays

Supertree Observatory reopening on Dec. 1

Apart from the Floral Fantasy attraction, the Supertree Observatory will also be open to the public from Dec. 1.

Previously, the Supertree Observatory was only available for venue bookings.

Local resident tickets cost S$10 for adults and S$6 for children aged between three to 12 years old.

Tickets can be purchased from a self-service ticketing kiosk at the Supertree Observatory.

When: From Dec. 1, 2020

Opening hours: 4pm to 10pm

Covid-19 safety measures

In addition to timed entry, Gardens by the Bay has also implemented other safety measures for ticketed attractions, including:

Capacity limits

Temperature screening

Safe distancing of one metre and floor markers

Automatic entry and exit doors

Self-disinfecting coating on commonly touched surfaces like lift buttons and escalator railings

Sanitisation of public amenities like toilets every hour

Hand sanitisers available at all entrances, exits and high contact areas

Equipping the air-chilling system in Cloud Forest and Flower Dome with high-performance germicidal Ultra Violet (C) emitters similar to those used in healthcare institutions to improve air quality

More information can be found on Gardens by the Bay's website.

