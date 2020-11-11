BreadTalk deal sees Serangoon fish soup hawkers paid enough to buy 2 small condo units

A famous fish soup hawker stall along Upper Serangoon Road has reportedly inked a business deal with BreadTalk Group that is worth a lot of money.

The hawker stall is First Street Teochew Fish Soup, which is run by two brothers — Aaron and Desmond Lim.

First Street Teochew Fish Soup is known for its fresh fish — Batang, Red Garoupa, and Pomfret — and clear-tasting soup, which really, is what Teochew fish soup should be all about.

We don't know much about this deal except that the owners received a rather substantial payout, according to 8 Days.

The deal was described as "impressive" and might be enough to buy "two smallish suburban condominium units".

The deal will also see First Street Teochew Fish Soup opening its second outlet at BreadTalk IHQ at 30 Tai Seng Street on Nov. 11, 2020.

In fact, it already has a new Instagram account drumming up support for the opening:

Prices of their fish soup will remain the same: Batang Sliced Fish Soup (S$6, S$8, S$10), Red Garoupa (S$9, S$11), Pomfret (S$11, S$15)

The BreadTalk group owns many F&B concepts, including Food Republic, Toast Box, and Din Tai Fung.

It is possible, although we cannot confirm right now, that First Street Teochew Fish Soup might be opening more outlets in other Food Republic food courts just like many other hawker brands that BreadTalk group inked deals with in the past.

According to 8 Days, Desmond and Aaron will still be involved in the business and will help to train cooks and oversee the cooking.

They will also be involved in the expansion of the First Street Teochew Fish Soup brand in the future.

To celebrate the brand's new outlet, it is offering a 15 per cent discount on all Batang fish soup at the BreadTalk IHQ outlet from Nov. 14 to 27.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top photos by RedMart Imaging.