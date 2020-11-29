Fireball 'as bright as full moon' lights up sky over Japan on Nov. 29

A fireball was seen in the sky over Japan today.
Media reports place the time of the fireball at around 1:34am.
Here it is:
流れ星の中でも特に明るく輝く火球が、29日午前1時半すぎに、西日本の広い範囲で、観測されました。https://t.co/QCOgTZy7qp pic.twitter.com/RKTx7zYwkN— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) November 28, 2020
Footage from other angles soon surfaced as well:
おぉ♪ちゃんと火球写ってた— テト📸ロドトキシン (@tetominazuki15) November 28, 2020
ヾ(´∇｀)ﾉ pic.twitter.com/ijYOHeK3xp
11月29日 1時34分頃に捉えた、火球の映像 pic.twitter.com/tH67uKZDWR— じゅん (@ju428an) November 28, 2020
先ほど、11月26日04時01分に東京で撮影した火球（明るい流れ星）です。実際のスピードで再生されます。— KAGAYA (@KAGAYA_11949) November 25, 2020
爆発してたいへん明るくなりました。流れた後に淡く光る筋（流星痕）が残っています。
関東地方の広い範囲で見えた可能性があります。 pic.twitter.com/J5GDDdVCXY
【特に明るい流れ星“火球”静岡県各地で観測】https://t.co/iyYvPIB9Jc— 日テレNEWS / 日本テレビのニュース・速報 (@news24ntv) November 29, 2020
29日未明、流れ星の中でも特に明るい火球が静岡県内の各地で観測されました。 pic.twitter.com/Vt74k5de82
According to an NHK reporter, the glow was bright enough to be seen through closed curtains.
Kyodo News cited Takeshi Inoue, director of the Akashi Municipal Planetarium in Hyogo Prefecture, as saying the last burst of light was "as bright as a full moon".
The Kyodo News article hypothesised that the fireball could have been a bolide, which is a type of shooting star that emits brightness comparable to a full moon.
The article also mentioned some Twitter users hearing a rumbling noise, which the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan considers quite rare a phenomenon.
