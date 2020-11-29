Fireball 'as bright as full moon' lights up sky over Japan on Nov. 29

A fireball was seen in the sky over Japan today.

Media reports place the time of the fireball at around 1:34am.

Here it is:

Footage from other angles soon surfaced as well:

According to an NHK reporter, the glow was bright enough to be seen through closed curtains.

Kyodo News cited Takeshi Inoue, director of the Akashi Municipal Planetarium in Hyogo Prefecture, as saying the last burst of light was "as bright as a full moon".

The Kyodo News article hypothesised that the fireball could have been a bolide, which is a type of shooting star that emits brightness comparable to a full moon.

The article also mentioned some Twitter users hearing a rumbling noise, which the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan considers quite rare a phenomenon.

Top image adapted from NHK and tetominazuki15 on Twitter