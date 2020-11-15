S'poreans share their favourite & craziest clubbing stories in anticipation of nightlife pilot reopening

It's now been almost nine months since clubs first closed their doors on Mar. 27 earlier this year.

But now, as you may have already heard, a small number of Singapore's nightlife haunts will soon be part of a pilot to determine if they can reopen safely.

The news is undoubtedly a loud thudding electronic dance music to the ears of those who love to club.

That's why we thought it'd be a great idea to walk around Clarke Quay and convince total strangers to tell us their craziest clubbing stories, just to get everyone in the mood again.

The spontaneous street interviews can all be heard on the latest episode of our podcast, The News Cheat Sheet.

But one story from that night reminded us all about what we miss — or maybe don't miss — about clubbing.

Waking up in a public toilet

When we first saw George (not his real name) walking around Clarke Quay, you could almost sense that he had some crazy experiences to tell.

The young tan lad seemed to be right in the midst of a date when we approached him.

"No lah. Just showing her around this place only," he said of the lady he was walking with.

And when we told him we were soliciting wild partying stories, a cheeky look flashed across his face.

"I think it's okay!" said George laughing, though I could tell it was only a half-hearted rejection.

Like a man unable to take a hint, I pushed him one more time: "You sure? You look like you've experienced some pretty interesting stuff that our listeners would love to hear!"

After we assured him that his image would not be taken and that we would only use his voice, George acquiesced.

In somewhat relatable fashion, George's story doesn't start in the club.

Like a cheap "The Hangover" rip-off, it starts with him — then still in NS — waking up somewhere he didn't expect to be: the public toilets in Clarke Quay.

It was about 7am and in an hour's time a colleague was meant to be handing over camp duties to him.

"I called him, and he asked me: 'eh where are you?' I was like 'eh bro, I'm still at Clarke Quay!'"

Fortunately for George, his friend was quite a kind one, and apart from swearing at the partygoer didn't kick up much of a fuss.

"He helped me take over everything. But after that my reputation went downhill."

Short story, but isn't that what clubbing memories are all about? Waking up wondering what transpired in the night prior, ruining your good standing amongst friends?

You can hear the rest of George's sharing session and the stories of other S'poreans on our podcast here:

Top image from Zouk Singapore's Facebook page