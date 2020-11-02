Fatburger flagship store opens at Cineleisure Orchard on Nov. 3, burgers from S$8.50

Cineleisure Orchard has acquired Fatburger as its latest tenant.

The American burger chain is set to welcome diners in its flagship store at Cineleisure Orchard, next to MOS Burger from Nov. 3, 2020.

The new store features a stadium-style design and murals inspired by Los Angeles.

The space can seat up to 65 diners.

Menu

Fatburger's items are made-to-order. You can find:

The Original: Grilled beef patty sandwiched between two brioche buns.

Fish Burger: Fatburger's latest addition to the menu which features a crispy cod fish patty.

Impossible Burger: Meat-free burgers.

Skinny Burgers: Replaces buns with two beef patties.

The burgers range from S$8.50 for a Single Original to S$20.50 for the XXXXL burger.

You can make it "Fat" by adding on fries and a soft drink for S$5.

Other items on the menu include:

Milkshakes made from ice-cream in flavours such as Chocolate, Strawberry and Caramel Cookie Crumble (S$6.50)

Churros with either Chocolate or Gula Melaka Sauce (S$6.50)

Chilli Cheese Fries (S$5.90)

The Original:

Fish Burger:

Buffalo Wings:

Chocolate and Caramel Cookie Crumble Milkshake

View the full menu here.

Opening special

To celebrate its opening, the first 150 customers to spend S$80 at Fatburger's Cineleisure Orchard outlet will receive a limited edition Fatburger Singapore T-Shirt.

According to its website, another outlet will also be opening at Star Vista soon.

Fatburger Cineleisure Orchard

Address: Cineleisure Orchard, 8 Grange Rd, #01-07, Singapore 239695

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily (from Nov. 3)

Top photos by Siti Hawa