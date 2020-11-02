Back

Fatburger flagship store opens at Cineleisure Orchard on Nov. 3, burgers from S$8.50

A new place to eat in town.

Siti Hawa | November 02, 2020, 01:30 PM

Cineleisure Orchard has acquired Fatburger as its latest tenant.

The American burger chain is set to welcome diners in its flagship store at Cineleisure Orchard, next to MOS Burger from Nov. 3, 2020.

Photo by Siti Hawa

Photo by Siti Hawa

Photo by Siti Hawa

Photo by Siti Hawa

The new store features a stadium-style design and murals inspired by Los Angeles.

The space can seat up to 65 diners.

Menu

Photo by Siti Hawa

Fatburger's items are made-to-order. You can find:

  • The Original: Grilled beef patty sandwiched between two brioche buns.

  • Fish Burger: Fatburger's latest addition to the menu which features a crispy cod fish patty.

  • Impossible Burger: Meat-free burgers.

  • Skinny Burgers: Replaces buns with two beef patties.

Photo by Siti Hawa

The burgers range from S$8.50 for a Single Original to S$20.50 for the XXXXL burger.

You can make it "Fat" by adding on fries and a soft drink for S$5.

Other items on the menu include:

  • Milkshakes made from ice-cream in flavours such as Chocolate, Strawberry and Caramel Cookie Crumble (S$6.50)

  • Churros with either Chocolate or Gula Melaka Sauce (S$6.50)

  • Chilli Cheese Fries (S$5.90)

The Original:

Photo by Siti Hawa

Fish Burger:

Photo by Siti Hawa

Buffalo Wings:

Photo by Siti Hawa

Chocolate and Caramel Cookie Crumble Milkshake

Photo by Siti Hawa

View the full menu here.

Opening special

To celebrate its opening, the first 150 customers to spend S$80 at Fatburger's Cineleisure Orchard outlet will receive a limited edition Fatburger Singapore T-Shirt.

According to its website, another outlet will also be opening at Star Vista soon.

Fatburger Cineleisure Orchard 

Address: Cineleisure Orchard, 8 Grange Rd, #01-07, Singapore 239695

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily (from Nov. 3)

Top photos by Siti Hawa

