Fairmont S'pore has Miffy-themed staycation with take-home merchandise at S$385

Kaching.

Siti Hawa | November 09, 2020, 03:03 PM

Fans of Miffy will be happy to know that Fairmont Hotel is offering a Miffy-themed staycation.

Choose from either a one-night staycation or two-night staycation at the following prices:

  • One-night staycation (S$385)

  • Two-night staycation (S$680)

Each package comes with breakfast and Miffy merchandise that you can take home.

The room itself, however, are not lavishly decorated with the character.

Photo via Klook

Photo via Klook

Photo via Klook

Photo via Klook

Here's what the take-home merchandise looks like:

Photo via Klook

Photo via Klook

A summary of what you'll be getting for the price:

  • One-night accommodation at Fairmont Room with Balcony (City View)

  • Breakfast for two adults and up to two children

  • Miffy merchandise to take home:

    • Two Miffy Cups

    • Miffy Head Cushion

    • Full-sized Plush

    • Hand Towel

    • Two Miffy Keychains

    • Miffy Mosquito Patch

    • Miffy Drawstring Bag

    • Miffy Promo Code Vouchers (subject to changes)

  • Complimentary parking at Raffles City with unlimited re-entry

  • Unlimited WIFI for multiple devices

  • S$50 return stay voucher

Details

Photo via Klook

The Miffy Staycation is available for a limited time and can be booked from now till Nov. 30, 2020 for stays from Dec. 7 to 30.

This is subject to blackout dates and availability.

You can make a booking on Klook here.

Pop-up store

A Miffy pop-up store is also coming to Singapore for a year from Nov. 16, 2020.

The concept store, to be located at Level 2 of Bugis+, will feature 100 Singapore-exclusive merchandise, such as reusable tumblers, dining and kitchen wares, and accessories for school/ work.

More Singapore-exclusive designs will also be launched throughout its one-year stay.

Top photos via Klook

