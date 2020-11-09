Fairmont S'pore has Miffy-themed staycation with take-home merchandise at S$385

Fans of Miffy will be happy to know that Fairmont Hotel is offering a Miffy-themed staycation.

Choose from either a one-night staycation or two-night staycation at the following prices:

One-night staycation (S$385)

Two-night staycation (S$680)

Each package comes with breakfast and Miffy merchandise that you can take home.

The room itself, however, are not lavishly decorated with the character.

Here's what the take-home merchandise looks like:

A summary of what you'll be getting for the price:

One-night accommodation at Fairmont Room with Balcony (City View)

Breakfast for two adults and up to two children

Miffy merchandise to take home: Two Miffy Cups Miffy Head Cushion Full-sized Plush Hand Towel Two Miffy Keychains Miffy Mosquito Patch Miffy Drawstring Bag Miffy Promo Code Vouchers (subject to changes)

Complimentary parking at Raffles City with unlimited re-entry

Unlimited WIFI for multiple devices

S$50 return stay voucher

Details

The Miffy Staycation is available for a limited time and can be booked from now till Nov. 30, 2020 for stays from Dec. 7 to 30.

This is subject to blackout dates and availability.

You can make a booking on Klook here.

Pop-up store

A Miffy pop-up store is also coming to Singapore for a year from Nov. 16, 2020.

The concept store, to be located at Level 2 of Bugis+, will feature 100 Singapore-exclusive merchandise, such as reusable tumblers, dining and kitchen wares, and accessories for school/ work.

More Singapore-exclusive designs will also be launched throughout its one-year stay.

