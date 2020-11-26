Behind-the-scenes tours for Cheng Yew Heng Candy factory, SingPost distribution Centre & more available in Dec. 2020

A series of programmes is being launched by non-profit organisation My Community in December 2020, shining a spotlight on Singapore's hidden heritage stories and lesser-known cultures, traditions and crafts.

The My Community Festival (MCF) event will span from Dec. 4 to 20.

Those on the lookout for atypical activities in Singapore can check out the tour line-up, which includes places like the salvation army and a power station (virtual session).

These guided tours will allow visitors to learn more about the people and processes in an exclusive behind-the-scenes peek.

On a normal day, these factories and locations are off-limits to civilians.

Cheng Yew Heng Candy Factory

Tour description:

"Like a kid in a candy shop. That’s how participants might feel touring Cheng Yew Heng Candy Factory — Singapore’s very own and last remaining local sugar manufacturer. Known for its rock sugar, black jaggery sugar and red jaggery sugar, participants will get to go on an exclusive tour of its grounds and learn how the different products are made. They will also get to indulge in a kueh-making demonstration."

Date: Dec. 5, 2020

Time: 9am, 10am, 11am 12pm, and 1pm (one-hour tour)

Address: 9 Chin Bee Drive, #06-01, Singapore 619860 Price (Excluding Eventbrite service fees): S$32

Singpost Distribution Centre

Tour description:

"In Singapore’s early days, just three personnel were tasked to handle all of the island’s correspondence from their “headquarters” at the former Parliament House (the oldest building on the island today). While one of the first postmen in Singapore did his job barefoot, with just a brolly to protect him from the elements, his successors would subsequently move on to do deliveries on two wheels. It would be an understatement to say that demand for such services has since exploded compared to the postal service’s early years of operation. Go behind the scenes to see for yourself the sheer volume of letters and packages entering and exiting SingPost’s doors on a daily basis in a rare tour of its facility."

Dates:

Dec. 4, 2020

Dec. 10, 2020

Dec. 11, 2020

Dec. 17, 2020

Dec. 18, 2020

Time: 7pm (two-hour tour)

Address: 10 Eunos Road 8, Singpost Centre, Singapore 408600

Price (excluding Eventbrite service fees): S$8

After Hours @ Geylang

Tour description:

"Geylang has always been associated with a slew of vices. This tour however, hopes to change mindsets and reduce the number of stereotypes surrounding the red-light district and its diverse communities. Explore the neighbourhood with Citizen Adventures, a guiding group which showcases the social ecosystem, through which we learn about issues such as inequality in Singapore."

Dates:

Dec. 5, 2020

Dec. 12, 2020

Dec. 19, 2020

Time: 12am (three-hour session)

Language: English

Address: Aljunied MRT

Price (excluding Eventbrite service fees): S$48

More interesting programmes

These tours are part of the "Open My Factory" and "After Hours @ My Community" line-up, which is in turn two of the six categories of programmes under the My Community Festival.

Other categories in the festival provide curious cats with the opportunity to meet traditional craftsmen, get acquainted with relatively obscure communities, and learn more about the different cuisines and rituals in our multi-cultural hub.

Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), the festival is also part of the ongoing SingapoRediscovers campaign.

