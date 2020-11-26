Back

Behind-the-scenes tours for Cheng Yew Heng Candy factory, SingPost distribution Centre & more available in Dec. 2020

In different corners of Singapore.

Mandy How | November 26, 2020, 12:24 PM

Events

NOVELA Black Friday Sale

25 November 2020 - 29 November 2020

A series of programmes is being launched by non-profit organisation My Community in December 2020, shining a spotlight on Singapore's hidden heritage stories and lesser-known cultures, traditions and crafts.

The My Community Festival (MCF) event will span from Dec. 4 to 20.

Those on the lookout for atypical activities in Singapore can check out the tour line-up, which includes places like the salvation army and a power station (virtual session).

These guided tours will allow visitors to learn more about the people and processes in an exclusive behind-the-scenes peek.

On a normal day, these factories and locations are off-limits to civilians.

Cheng Yew Heng Candy Factory

Photo via My Community

Tour description:

"Like a kid in a candy shop. That’s how participants might feel touring Cheng Yew Heng Candy Factory — Singapore’s very own and last remaining local sugar manufacturer. Known for its rock sugar, black jaggery sugar and red jaggery sugar, participants will get to go on an exclusive tour of its grounds and learn how the different products are made. They will also get to indulge in a kueh-making demonstration."

Date: Dec. 5, 2020

Time: 9am, 10am, 11am 12pm, and 1pm (one-hour tour)

Address: 9 Chin Bee Drive, #06-01, Singapore 619860 Price (Excluding Eventbrite service fees): S$32

Book here.

Singpost Distribution Centre

Photo via My Community

Tour description:

"In Singapore’s early days, just three personnel were tasked to handle all of the island’s correspondence from their “headquarters” at the former Parliament House (the oldest building on the island today). While one of the first postmen in Singapore did his job barefoot, with just a brolly to protect him from the elements, his successors would subsequently move on to do deliveries on two wheels. It would be an understatement to say that demand for such services has since exploded compared to the postal service’s early years of operation. Go behind the scenes to see for yourself the sheer volume of letters and packages entering and exiting SingPost’s doors on a daily basis in a rare tour of its facility."

Dates:

  • Dec. 4, 2020

  • Dec. 10, 2020

  • Dec. 11, 2020

  • Dec. 17, 2020

  • Dec. 18, 2020

Time: 7pm (two-hour tour)

Address: 10 Eunos Road 8, Singpost Centre, Singapore 408600

Price (excluding Eventbrite service fees): S$8

Book here.

After Hours @ Geylang

Photo via My Community

Tour description:

"Geylang has always been associated with a slew of vices. This tour however, hopes to change mindsets and reduce the number of stereotypes surrounding the red-light district and its diverse communities. Explore the neighbourhood with Citizen Adventures, a guiding group which showcases the social ecosystem, through which we learn about issues such as inequality in Singapore."

Dates:

  • Dec. 5, 2020

  • Dec. 12, 2020

  • Dec. 19, 2020

Time: 12am (three-hour session)

Language: English

Address: Aljunied MRT

Price (excluding Eventbrite service fees): S$48

Book here.

More interesting programmes

These tours are part of the "Open My Factory" and "After Hours @ My Community" line-up, which is in turn two of the six categories of programmes under the My Community Festival.

Other categories in the festival provide curious cats with the opportunity to meet traditional craftsmen, get acquainted with relatively obscure communities, and learn more about the different cuisines and rituals in our multi-cultural hub.

Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), the festival is also part of the ongoing SingapoRediscovers campaign.

Check out more programmes here.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via My Community

All healthcare workers in S’pore get 4 free passes to Manulife Sky Nets–Walking at Jewel Changi Airport

Just flash your vocational pass at the attraction’s entrance, valid till Dec. 25, 2020.

November 26, 2020, 12:05 PM

Madonna trends online after people thought she died instead of Maradona

A case of mistaken identity for the non-footballing world.

November 26, 2020, 11:29 AM

My son is an average kid in S'pore's education system. But that's good enough.

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

November 26, 2020, 11:27 AM

Argentina declares 3 days of mourning, Maradona to get state funeral

GOAT.

November 26, 2020, 10:40 AM

Income gap narrowed but inequality & social mobility remain ‘topmost concerns’: S’pore Public Outcomes Review 2020

A thorough review every two years.

November 26, 2020, 10:01 AM

Samyang-inspired hot & spicy fish skin crisps available for S$7.50 from Dec. 15

It's a chicken-flavoured fish-based snack.

November 26, 2020, 09:21 AM

Diego Maradona dies at age 60

Perhaps the best footballer ever.

November 26, 2020, 12:54 AM

Elderly woman in her 80s & pet dog reportedly died almost 2 years in Katong condo before bodies found

Close to two years later before bodies were found.

November 25, 2020, 11:55 PM

Xi Jinping congratulates Biden on election win

A personal acknowledgement of Biden's win from the Chinese leader.

November 25, 2020, 11:04 PM

Covid-19: Imported cases on Nov. 25 arrived from India, Indonesia, the Philippines & Ukraine

Today's update in full.

November 25, 2020, 10:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.