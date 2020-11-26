The Fabulous Baker Boy relaunching near Arab Street in Jan. 2021 with bigger menu & all-day brunch

In June this year, local cafe The Fabulous Baker Boy announced its closure after more than 10 years.

The cafe ceased operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic and as their lease at Fort Canning had ended in July.

But here's some good news for those who miss their cakes and brunch offerings.

New location in Jan. 2021

In a release from The Fabulous Baker Boy on Nov. 26, the cafe is set to make a comeback in January 2021.

The new space will be at the Aliwal Arts Centre.

The interior design of the new space will feature a country theme with simple Nordic elements.

Bigger space and menu

The cafe will have a bigger space which can accommodate up to 70 seats.

It will also have an expanded menu.

This includes artisanal baked goods including sourdough bread, croissants, quiches, danishes, cookies and cakes.

At any one time, there will be 14 different cakes to choose from on-site.

All-day brunch

Their all-day brunch menu will also be expanded to include items like pumpkin and ricotta ravioli with burnt butter and sage and sourdough pizzas.

Regular favourites like eggs benedict as well as fried chicken and waffles will also remain on the menu.

Customers can also expect smoothies, milkshakes, ice cream, and chocolate-based beverages on the new menu.

More details will be available on The Fabulous Baker Boy's Facebook page.

Top image courtesy of The Fabulous Baker Boy.