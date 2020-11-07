EVA Air launches speed dating for singles on flights to nowhere at S$396 per person

Taiwanese airline EVA Air has launched three flights to nowhere incorporating speed dating, on Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day.

According to the website of the event's organiser, Mobius International Ltd., the aim of the initiative is to "Fly out alone, return as a couple."

Criteria

For the upcoming Christmas flight, participants must adhere to the following conditions:

Be single, with household registration in Taiwan,

Have a degree, and

Fall within the age range of 28-38 for males and 24-35 for females.

A Facebook post further revealed that a total of 40 people were participating for the Dec. 25 flight, evenly split between men and women.

The price of the flight is TW$8,388 (S$396), with limited slots left.

The price also includes a hot meal, Haagan Dazs ice cream, a Christmas afternoon tea, as well as travel insurance.

Where will the flights go?

Mobius further stated that the event will consist of three hours of flight time and two hours of "romantic friendship."

Both the Christmas Day flight, which takes place from 9:30am to 4:30pm, and the New Year's Day flight, which takes place from 4.30am to 11.30am, will fly over the eastern coast of Taiwan, Huadong Valley, and the western tip of Japan's Ryukyu islands.

Meanwhile, the New Year's Eve flight, which is a night flight, will fly over the western coast of Taiwan with a view of the island's major cities, and the Ryukyu islands.

Each of the flights is also has their own romantic theme, with the Christmas Day flight premised on afternoon tea, a candlelight dinner for the New Year's Eve flight, and a breakfast date for the New Year's Day flight.

It is unclear if the same conditions for the Christmas Day flight will apply to the flights on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

