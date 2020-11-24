US YouTuber makes S'pore-style ice cream sandwich bread from scratch

There's nothing quite like walking down the street on a humid evening and seeing the familiar sight of the ice cream uncle's cart and umbrella, enticing you to buy a cool, refreshing ice cream sandwich in rainbow bread.

And it looks like that love for ice cream sandwiches isn't limited to those of us in Singapore either.

Chinese-American YouTuber Emmy Cho, also known as emmymadeinjapan online, tried her hand at making homemade ice cream sandwich bread, Singapore-style.

Make the dough

According to a video posted on Facebook on Nov. 21, here's how Cho made her ice cream sandwich bread. (Note: she uses U.S. measurements rather than metric, as she is based in the U.S.)

1. Combine the wet ingredients.

Mix together three tablespoons of water, three tablespoons of milk, and two tablespoons of bread flour. Cook and whisk it.

Add half a cup of milk and one egg. Whisk.

2. Combine the dry ingredients

Pour two and a half cups of bread flour, one-quarter cup of sugar, one teaspoon of salt, one tablespoon of instant yeast, and two tablespoons of milk powder into a stand mixer. Mix.

3. Add wet ingredients and butter

Add the wet mixture to the dry ingredients in the stand mixture, as well as four tablespoons of melted butter.

Knead until the dough is nice and smooth.

4. Colour the dough

Cut the dough in half, and add pandan extract and green food colouring to half and pink food colouring to the other half.

Knead so that the colour is spread out evenly.

Let the dough rest in an oiled bowl until the size doubles.

5. Roll out and shape the dough

Roll out the green and pink dough into rectangles, then roll them together into a cylinder.

6. Prepare for baking.

Let the dough rest 50 mins, until it's "nice and poofed up".

Brush the outside with a beaten egg.

7. Bake.

Bake the dough at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (177 degrees Celsius) for 25 to 32 minutes.

Final product

Here's what the baked bread looks like:

Cho was a big fan of the bread.

Because ice cream bricks aren't sold so readily in the U.S., Cho cut a pint of mango ice cream into rectangles.

And how did it taste with the ice cream? Cho described it was "cool", "refreshing", "comforting", "tender", and "scrumdiddlyumptious".

She added that the bread is "such a wonderful delivery mechanism", as her hands stayed clean and didn't get cold.

You can watch Cho's full video here:

Although it's probably easier for those of us in Singapore to just walk out and find our nearest ice cream uncle, maybe this recipe is a good one to keep in mind, just in case.

Top photos screenshot from Facebook / Emmymade.