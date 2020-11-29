Back

Elephant who lived alone in a zoo for 8 years finally moving to sanctuary

November 29, 2020

Kaavan the elephant has been the subject of many an article through the years.

Sent to the Marghazar Zoo in Pakistan as a gift from Sri Lanka when it was just 1, Kaavan's only companion in the zoo would be a female elephant who died in 2012.

According to a veterinarian from global animal welfare group Four Paws who spoke to The Associated Press, her dead body was beside Kaavan for several days before being removed.

Her death however prompted many Pakistanis to demand for the freedom of Kaavan.

They were not alone in advocating for Kaavan's freedom. Widespread calls came from all quarters, including U.S. singer Cher.

Pakistan's high court ordered the Marghazar Zoo to close down earlier this year due to their abysmal conditions.

In total, Kaavan has spent over 35 years in the zoo, but on Sunday, the elephant will finally be transferred to a sanctuary in Cambodia.

Here's the elephant on its way to its new home.

Image from Hristo Vladev | FOUR PAWS

