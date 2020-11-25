Back

Elderly woman in her 80s & pet dog reportedly died almost 2 years in Katong condo before bodies found

Close to two years later before bodies were found.

Belmont Lay | November 25, 2020, 11:55 PM

The bodies of an elderly woman and her pet dog were found in a condominium in the Katong area on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 -- some two years after they were believed to have passed away.

The woman, The Straits Times reported, was named Lily Loh.

She was in her 80s.

She was believed to have lived alone at The Shore Residences, a condominium in Amber Road near Parkway Parade.

Resident's account of timeline

According to ST's reporting, the woman is likely to have died in early 2019, and her body with her pet dog was only found close to two years later by the authorities who stepped in.

Smell detected in 2019

A resident told ST that Loh lived alone with a dog and did not have visitors.

The resident did not see Loh since January 2019.

In February 2019 there was a smell emanating from the apartment.

The smell was no longer present weeks later, according to the resident who was in and out of Singapore.

The resident also claimed that condominium management was notified about Loh's disappearance, but nothing was allegedly done.

How body was found

MP for Mountbatten SMC, Lim Biow Chuan, was informed about the elderly woman's missing status in late October 2020.

Lim was the one who notified the police, ST reported.

ST reported that it understands that police officers showed up at the apartment in early November, but only entered the unit on Nov. 23 with the condo management staff, who had called the authorities that day.

The police said on Nov. 24: "Upon police arrival, remains believed to be that of a human and a dog were found inside a residential unit at 87 Amber Road. Preliminary investigations do not suspect foul play."

The condo management told ST it called the police, but did not say why it did not act earlier: "As we had some concerns regarding one of the residents living at The Shore earlier this week, we immediately alerted the police."

Investigations are still ongoing.

Top photos via Google Maps

