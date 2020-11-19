Elderly man in Yishun 7-Eleven seen buying S$1,000 worth of iTunes gift cards, fellow customer worried about him

A fellow convenience store customer has taken to Facebook to appeal to the public for help after witnessing first-hand an elderly man in a 7-Eleven outlet in Singapore buying at least S$1,000 worth of Apple iTunes gift cards over the counter at one shot.

The customer who was alarmed by what he saw wrote on Facebook on Nov. 19 that he witnessed the elderly man make the purchase at about 9pm at the 7-Eleven outlet in Chong Pang.

Elderly man ignored queries

Sensing something amiss, the customer asked the elderly man why he had made the purchase of so many iTunes gift cards.

But the elderly "gave a blank look" and proceeded to ask the cashier to settle the transaction, the customer wrote.

Cashier carried out due diligence

According to the customer, the 7-Eleven cashier also carried out his due diligence by warning the elderly man about scams and pointing to a scam alert poster at the counter in English, but the elderly man did not budge.

The customer wrote: "The cashier did the transaction one card at a time, and every single time he warned this uncle about the scam alert poster on the counter, but in English."

Waited for 5 minutes

Worried that the elderly man might have been in the process of being duped, the customer stood around the store for 5 minutes to wait and see who would show up to approach the elderly man.

However, as the customer had to be somewhere else, he left before seeing anyone meeting the elderly man at the store.

In his post, the customer appealed to the public who might know the elderly man to look out for him, just in case he became a victim of crime.

The full post read:

Does anyone know this uncle, who is potentially a sex scam victim? Seen at 9.07pm at Chong Pang 7-11 today. He was buying at least a thousand dollars worth of Apple credits. When I asked him why he bought so many, he only gave me a blank look and asked the cashier to settle the transaction quickly in what I assumed to be in a Chinese language. The cashier did the transaction one card at a time, and every single time he warned this uncle about the scam alert poster on the counter, but in English. I stood around for five minutes to look out for who he might be meeting but he did not go out of the store. I had to leave as I had to go off somewhere. If anybody knows him, please ensure he is alright. Sigh 😔 Please let this be a reminder to all of us to raise awareness to all those that we know about sex scams.

