Elderly man, 82, dies after getting knocked down while crossing road at Bukit Batok

The driver has been arrested.

Tanya Ong | November 12, 2020, 11:04 AM

A man in his 80s has succumbed to his injuries after getting knocked down by a car.

The incident took place on Wednesday (Nov. 11) along Bukit Batok West Avenue 4.

According to an eyewitness account reported by Lianhe Zaobao, it is believed that the man crossed the road without noticing the vehicle.

Tai Kor Seng via Roads.sg/Facebook

The eyewitness, a 50-something-year-old man known as Zhang, said the man was seen laying very still on the road, bleeding from the mouth. Four to five others had stepped forward to help.

Tai Kor Seng via Roads.sg/Facebook

Zhang also told the reporter that this is not the first time that a serious car accident has taken place along this road -- in the last few months, there was another incident involving a cyclist.

Driver arrested

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a pedestrian along Bukit Batok West Avenue 4 towards Bukit Batok Avenue 2 on Nov. 11, 8:33am.

The 82-year-old male pedestrian was unconscious when conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. He later died from his injuries.

A 66-year-old male driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via Roads.sg/FB.

