Back

Rare sighting of 5 eagle rays casually swimming by Labrador Park

Wow.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 07, 2020, 05:17 AM

Events

Know Your Fertility Wellness 2020 Webinar

06 November 2020

Online

Singapore waters is home to many marine creatures such as rays.

Unlike animals on land, casually coming across marine animals is a lot more difficult.

But some park users had the good fortune of spotting not just one eagle ray, but five of them at one shot at Labrador Park.

Rare sighting of eagle rays at Labrador Park

The rare sighting was caught in a TikTok video, which was subsequently shared in a Facebook post by Hantu Blog, a non-profit dive group, on Nov. 6, 2020.

While it was really dark, the Hantu Blog managed to identify the rays in the video as eagle rays.

Man behind the camera wants to catch the rays

The video shows the five eagle rays swimming gracefully in the shallow water near the coast.

However, the person behind the camera got really excited and wanted to catch the rays.

The man was heard saying in the video:

"Okay guys... net, net, net. Bro, you don't have a net? Okay Labrador Park guys... a stingray."

This caused concern among some viewers as eagle rays are classified as "Near Threatened", according to IUCN Red List.

Globally, their population has been on a decline due to slow reproduction rates and overfishing.

Fingers crossed for the rays.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via The Hantu Blog/Facebook

Chonky wild boar sighted munching on coconuts at Pasir Ris Park

Beach life.

November 07, 2020, 01:15 AM

Biden on track to secure 306 Electoral College votes, same as Trump in 2016

History may repeat itself.

November 07, 2020, 01:06 AM

No new locations visited by Covid-19 patients in S'pore on Nov. 6

The total number of cases in Singapore to 58,047.

November 06, 2020, 10:32 PM

Joe Biden takes narrow lead in Pennsylvania, on course to winning US election

If Biden takes the state, the election could be over.

November 06, 2020, 09:55 PM

SIA reports first half net loss of S$3.5 billion, plans to raise additional S$6.2 billion by issuing bonds

There are more aircraft deployed for cargo than for passengers.

November 06, 2020, 08:18 PM

S'pore nightlife reopening pilot: Masks compulsory while dancing & singing, alcohol to stop at 10:30pm

Establishments found to have breached the rules at any point during the pilot will face penalties and could be removed from the pilot

November 06, 2020, 08:00 PM

All travellers to S'pore from Estonia & Norway to serve 14-day SHN in dedicated facilities again

They had previously been able to opt-in to serving their SHNs at their place of residence.

November 06, 2020, 07:32 PM

Indonesian man, 78, marries woman, 17, ends up in divorce after 22 days

Marriage is between two families.

November 06, 2020, 06:35 PM

Pop-up Little Twin Stars cafe opening at Bugis on Nov. 19 for 3 months

Cute.

November 06, 2020, 06:26 PM

S$2.62 million Toto top prize on Nov. 2 has 1 winning ticket but split 28 ways

Not so straightforward.

November 06, 2020, 05:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.