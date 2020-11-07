Rare sighting of 5 eagle rays casually swimming by Labrador Park

Singapore waters is home to many marine creatures such as rays.

Unlike animals on land, casually coming across marine animals is a lot more difficult.

But some park users had the good fortune of spotting not just one eagle ray, but five of them at one shot at Labrador Park.

Rare sighting of eagle rays at Labrador Park

The rare sighting was caught in a TikTok video, which was subsequently shared in a Facebook post by Hantu Blog, a non-profit dive group, on Nov. 6, 2020.

While it was really dark, the Hantu Blog managed to identify the rays in the video as eagle rays.

Man behind the camera wants to catch the rays

The video shows the five eagle rays swimming gracefully in the shallow water near the coast.

However, the person behind the camera got really excited and wanted to catch the rays.

The man was heard saying in the video:

"Okay guys... net, net, net. Bro, you don't have a net? Okay Labrador Park guys... a stingray."

This caused concern among some viewers as eagle rays are classified as "Near Threatened", according to IUCN Red List.

Globally, their population has been on a decline due to slow reproduction rates and overfishing.

Fingers crossed for the rays.

