Free light & art installations, including rainbow tunnel, at Downtown East till Mar. 21, 2021

New sights.

Mandy How | November 20, 2020, 03:51 PM

From now till Mar. 21, 2021, Downtown East is housing four multi-sensory installations scattered around its premises.

Called "LITE ON!", the installations are part of Singapore Art Week happening from Jan. 22 to Jan. 30, 2021.

Access to these works by local creatives is free.

1. Shades of Self

Photo via Downtown East

Photo via Downtown East

Walk through and interact with the geometrical structure inspired by architecture.

The arched gateways represents strength, support, lightness, and openness within density. Very deep.

At night, it "unfolds from its chromatic skin during the day into a brightly-lit tunnel", which perhaps means it changes colours.

Photo via Downtown East

Photo via Downtown East

Where: Multi-storey carpark link bridge @ e!Avenue Level 2

By: Space Objekt

2. Somewhere Out There

Photo via Downtown East

Reminiscent of pyramids and mountain tops, the installation aims to transport its audience to a "dreamy, fictional place that exists beyond [their] reality", by their sheer proximity with an unfamiliar structure.

Those, who wish to, can enter the structure, which integrates the artist’s original music.

Photo via Downtown East

Where: Open Courtyard

By: Speak Cryptic

3. Eat.Play.Shop.Stay

Photo via Downtown East

Photo via Downtown East

Coloured LED lights are paired with a vibrant backdrop for this display.

Where: Begonia Pick-up/ Drop-off Point

By: BOD

4. Bubble Play

Photo via Downtown East

Photo via Downtown East

The installation attempts to reframe everyday objects that Singaporeans have grown accustomed to.

It's centred on the material of bubble wrap, which visitors are invited to pop.

Each "level" also appears to offer a different sort of interaction.

Where: E!avenue Level 1, stairs near Wild Wild Wet

By: Shophouse & Co

Top image via Downtown East

