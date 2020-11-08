Back

McDonald's in Australia launches Donut Ball McFlurry

McRidiculous.

Belmont Lay | November 08, 2020, 11:33 PM

McDonald's in Australia has launched a new Donut Ball McFlurry, exclusively released Down Under.

As its name suggest, Donut Ball McFlurry is made up of vanilla soft serve, hot fudge sauce, and Oreo cookie pieces, served with four cinnamon donut balls.

The juxtaposition of potentially warm donut balls with cold dessert and flakey bits is the reason people expand sideways.

According to the Instagram post, the item is only available for two weeks from Nov. 4.

McDonald’s Australia first came out with Donut Balls earlier in 2020.

A pack of five balls come with hot fudge dipping sauce for just A$2.

They have since upped that game.

