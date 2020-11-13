Back

Trump reportedly wants to start digital media company to 'wreck' Fox News

He accused Fox News of forgetting who made them successful in the first place.

Kayla Wong | November 13, 2020, 03:21 PM

Sources close to U.S. President Donald Trump told Axios that he wants to start a digital media company of his own to take on Fox News.

Trump wants to "wreck Fox"

A source reportedly said: "He plans to wreck Fox. No doubt about it."

The source also said rather than a cable channel that would be too expensive and time-consuming, Trump is thinking about starting a digital media channel online, which would be much cheaper and quicker to set up.

The source added that Trump is "going to spend a lot of time slamming Fox".

Trump campaign not happy with Fox News

The Trump campaign has previously called Fox News out for calling President-elect Joe Biden's win in Arizona.

It was the first major media outlet to call the win for Biden -- The Associated Press followed suit a few hours later.

The Fox News call was notable, as its decision to call a Biden win in the traditionally-Republican state marked the first state that Biden flipped from Trump's victory in 2016.

Trump has taken to Twitter lately to denounce the network, saying they had forgotten "what made them successful, what got them there".

He had earlier retweeted tweets of his fans that trashed the network and supported channels such as Newsmax TV, which claims Biden is not the president-elect, as well as far-right, pro-Trump network One America News Network (OANN).

Screenshot via Donald Trump/Twitter

Trump has consistently refused to concede the election.

His campaign has launched multiple lawsuits in pivotal swing states, such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona to fight the election results, although legal experts have stated they are unlikely to change the outcome.

Trump vs Fox

Fox News, which has mostly covered Trump favourably during his time as president, is home to some of Trump's ardent supporters.

But in the run-up to the election, Trump hit out at Fox News, dismissing the channel's polls that showed Biden's consistent lead as "phony".

He also called subsequent Fox News polls which showed him trailing Biden in the swing states of Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin as "fake".

He further said on election day that the news network has "changed a lot in the last four years".

Top image adapted via Donald Trump/Twitter & Getty Images

