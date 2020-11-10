Donald Trump advised by wife Melania & son-in-law Jared Kushner to concede defeat: CNN

Several members of United States President Donald Trump's inner circle have advised the president to concede the election.

According to CNN, those who have counselled the president to come to terms with Joe Biden's victory include son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner and first lady Melania Trump.

Meanwhile, Trump's adult sons Donald Jr. and Eric have encouraged the president and his allies to continue rejecting the results.

Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential elections by multiple major news outlets on Nov. 7.

Even before the election was called, Trump had cried foul of the process, making accusations of voter and election fraud.

He has persisted with these allegations despite the lack of evidence reported The New York Times.

Trump planning a legal challenge to the results

Trump has since activated various legal teams to challenge the validity of the election in several states.

According to Axios, Trump's top advisors sat down with the president after the election was called to walk him through the "options for success".

They reportedly told Trump that the likely outcome of waging these legal battles, though he was firm in wanting to forge ahead anyway.

Several close advisors such as social media guru Dan Scavino and personnel director Johnny McEntee supported the president's decision.

Other high profile Republicans including senate majority leader Mitch McConnell have backed Trump's legal challenge.

CNN reported that the Trump campaign is planning a messaging blitz — which will include having campaign-style rallies — to amplify its argument.

The campaign hopes to raise enough doubt about the results so that battleground states will be pressured to open investigations into the election process.

This would presumably give the Trump campaign time to advance its litigation through the courts.

Top photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images