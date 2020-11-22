Back

Largest dog run in the east & bird perch opens at East Coast Park

New place for your doggo to run free.

Andrew Koay | Darryl Laiu | November 22, 2020, 11:30 AM

The National Parks Board (NParks) opened a dog run and a bird perch at East Coast Park on Nov. 22.

Both the dog run and the bird perch will enhance pet-friendly amenities at the park.

Largest dog run

The dog run sits at 0.2ha (2,000 sqm), making it the largest dog run in the east of Singapore.

Image by Andrew Koay.

It is located at Parkland Green within East Coast Park, easily accessible for park visitors via the underpass and a nearby carpark.

The area allows dogs to run wild and free.

Check out some of the dogs that were happily enjoying the dog run at the opening.

Image by Andrew Koay.

Image by Andrew Koay.

Image by Andrew Koay.

Bird perch

A bird perch was also unveiled right next to the dog park.

Image by Andrew Koay.

The bird perch provides bird owners with a space to showcase their trained birds.

Image by Andrew Koay.

Friends of East Coast Park

The dog run and the bird perch were designed in consultation with dog enthusiast, Susan Tan, and bird owner community, Bird Craze.

Both Tan and Francis Mitchell from Bird Craze are part of the new Friends of East Coast Park (FoECP), a ground-led initiative to promote responsible use of Singapore's green space.

The group also consists of members of the pet community, the sustainability movement, and East Coast Park tenants.

Interested members of the community can join the group here.

Top image by Andrew Koay.

